Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)need to learn a bit more on my Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
jackyleunght2002

320 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306497 28-Jul-2023 15:58
Send private message

Hello Geekzone Guys with Galaxy Watch Pro 

 

1. I want to know, for the latest update on WhatsApp, now my watch won't be able to receive the WhatsApp message notification, but surprisingly if I do receive a WhatsApp call, I can receive it, and I am able to talk thru the phone.

 

2. maybe I don't know my watch well, let said I am in my room and I am on my watch is on my dining table. It is on the distance where Bluetooth cannot discover my watch. I always receive a notification saying that my watch is not near me and then on the 12 o'clock position, I will receive an icon with a mobile icon with a cross on it. My question is, 

 

     

  1. To have a functional watch, do I always need to have a phone with me?
  2. If I am out of Bluetooth distance, the watch will connect to the Wi-Fi, so what does wi-fi can do for the watch?
  3. when I first register my watch need to register to the Samsung account. What is that Samsung account do?
  4. I know that Apple, if the phone and the watch is on the distance, even it is on wi-fi, it will work, i am assuming that Samung doesn't work that way right?

 

 

 

Thank you

 

Jacky 

 

 

Create new topic
Jase2985
12316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3109362 28-Jul-2023 17:05
Send private message quote this post

     

  1. you loose the internet or phone connected functions if its not connected to your phone. most things should still work fine.
  2. wifi will still allow the watch apps internet access but most need your phone app
  3. samsung account allows you to back up the watch to the account and recover should you need to
  4. unsure on that one 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 