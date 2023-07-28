jackyleunght2002

Hello Geekzone Guys with Galaxy Watch Pro

1. I want to know, for the latest update on WhatsApp, now my watch won't be able to receive the WhatsApp message notification, but surprisingly if I do receive a WhatsApp call, I can receive it, and I am able to talk thru the phone.

2. maybe I don't know my watch well, let said I am in my room and I am on my watch is on my dining table. It is on the distance where Bluetooth cannot discover my watch. I always receive a notification saying that my watch is not near me and then on the 12 o'clock position, I will receive an icon with a mobile icon with a cross on it. My question is,

To have a functional watch, do I always need to have a phone with me? If I am out of Bluetooth distance, the watch will connect to the Wi-Fi, so what does wi-fi can do for the watch? when I first register my watch need to register to the Samsung account. What is that Samsung account do? I know that Apple, if the phone and the watch is on the distance, even it is on wi-fi, it will work, i am assuming that Samung doesn't work that way right?

Thank you

Jacky