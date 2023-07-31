blackjack17:

Went skiing for the first time this year and went to plug in my helmet speakers and realised I don't have a headphone jack on my phone!
The price of proper bluetooth ski helmet speakers are pricey and I when tried my in ear running headphones I don't like how much they muffle ambient noise and the pressure from the ear covers kept pausing the music.
Something like this would work but I don't want the mike sticking out.
I have a pair of old beats headphones that the foam has started to dissolve might I be able to take the speakers out?
Any other ideas?
Cheap bluetooth headphones are $30-40 dollars at kmart but just the speakers for helmets are $150+
This is what was in there.