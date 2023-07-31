Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bluetooth speaker helmet inserts -skiing
blackjack17

1612 posts

Uber Geek


#306520 31-Jul-2023 16:29
Went skiing for the first time this year and went to plug in my helmet speakers and realised I don't have a headphone jack on my phone!

 

The price of proper bluetooth ski helmet speakers are pricey and I when tried my in ear running headphones I don't like how much they muffle ambient noise and the pressure from the ear covers kept pausing the music.

 

 

 

Something like this would work but I don't want the mike sticking out.

 

I have a pair of old beats headphones that the foam has started to dissolve might I be able to take the speakers out?

 

Any other ideas? 

 

Cheap bluetooth headphones are $30-40 dollars at kmart but just the speakers for helmets are $150+

 

This is what was in there.

 




RunningMan
7628 posts

Uber Geek


  #3110155 31-Jul-2023 16:39
Can you shoehorn a motorbike headset into your ski helmet?

 
 
 
 

blackjack17

1612 posts

Uber Geek


  #3110158 31-Jul-2023 16:45
RunningMan:

 

Can you shoehorn a motorbike headset into your ski helmet?

 

 

Thought about that but they tend to have mikes that stick out.  Don't want or need a mike.




wellygary
7237 posts

Uber Geek


  #3110160 31-Jul-2023 16:54
blackjack17:

 

Went skiing for the first time this year and went to plug in my helmet speakers and realised I don't have a headphone jack on my phone!

 

 

Depending on your phone flavour either of these are less that $20

 

plus you look like you need an M-M as well 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/click-3-5mm-black-stereo-aux-cable_p0284455?store=9496&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIp973-5O4gAMVmW0PAh21agKyEAQYASABEgLHm_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

Either 

 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/tech.inc-usb-c-to-3.5mm-adapter/N213967.html
or, 

 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/apple-lightning-to-3.5mm-headphone-jack-adapter/N148538.html



blackjack17

1612 posts

Uber Geek


  #3110162 31-Jul-2023 16:56
wellygary:

 

blackjack17:

 

Went skiing for the first time this year and went to plug in my helmet speakers and realised I don't have a headphone jack on my phone!

 

 

Depending on your phone flavour either of these are less that $20

 

Either 

 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/tech.inc-usb-c-to-3.5mm-adapter/N213967.html
or, 

 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/apple-lightning-to-3.5mm-headphone-jack-adapter/N148538.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

Genius Did not even occur to me that sound through the charging port would work.

 

Samsung A53




mdf

mdf
3282 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3110164 31-Jul-2023 17:08
^ Wired is probably the simplest/most reliable, however you can also get wireless bluetooth receivers to plug into the speakers you've already got, e.g.: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/accessories/fm-transmitters/listing/4242317419

 

I haven't tried this particular model, and at that price, I'm guessing it isn't winning any audiophile awards. There are other brands/models at a range of price points.

blackjack17

1612 posts

Uber Geek


  #3110171 31-Jul-2023 17:52
mdf:

 

^ Wired is probably the simplest/most reliable, however you can also get wireless bluetooth receivers to plug into the speakers you've already got, e.g.: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/accessories/fm-transmitters/listing/4242317419

 

I haven't tried this particular model, and at that price, I'm guessing it isn't winning any audiophile awards. There are other brands/models at a range of price points.

 

 

 

 

Yeah no way am I going to get 8hrs out of that at $9




