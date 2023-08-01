Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#306529 1-Aug-2023 13:20
Has anyone experienced their Roomba setting off their burglar alarm?

 

I've experienced a couple of alarm activations since we started using our Roomba.  We've had it for a couple of I have it running everyday and there have only been two activations.

 

Googling the subject shows that opinion is divided.  I'm not 100% sure if we have pet-friendly PIRs or not.  We didn't have pets when we had the system installed.  We did end up having my step-daughter's cat stay with us for a few weeks and he didn't trigger the alarm at all.




  #3110444 1-Aug-2023 13:54
If by Roomba you’re using it as a generic term like “Hoover” for robot vacuum cleaners then, yep, we had frequent problems with our cleaner setting off the house alarm. Took us a little while to put two and two together as it didn’t happen every time it ran. But it sure didn’t happen after we stopped turning the alarm off, so I’m sure it was caused by the cleaner.

