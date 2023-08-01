Has anyone experienced their Roomba setting off their burglar alarm?

I've experienced a couple of alarm activations since we started using our Roomba. We've had it for a couple of I have it running everyday and there have only been two activations.

Googling the subject shows that opinion is divided. I'm not 100% sure if we have pet-friendly PIRs or not. We didn't have pets when we had the system installed. We did end up having my step-daughter's cat stay with us for a few weeks and he didn't trigger the alarm at all.