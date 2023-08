Was thinking of getting some walkie talkies to communicate with the family while up skiing.

Kids don't have phones and phones are a hassle anyway when skiing.

Has anyone used these https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/uniden-uh45-4-uhf-hand-held-radio-quad-colour-pack/N169082.html

They say they have a range of 3km but that must be line of sight right? would they be able to work from the top slopes to bottom? Whakapapa/Turoa

Or would I just be wasting money on yet another toy?