I was fiddy-fiddy on whether to put this topic under gadgets or health, but seeing as it's an electronic question, here I am.

I have a Philips cordless water flosser. I assumed that it was OK to use in the shower. Wrong. It died. The symptoms are that it stopped working and flashed the flat battery signals, but it won't take charge. It was showing the first of three charge lights flashing, but now, no lights at all.

When I opened it up this morning it's wet inside. It did have an o-ring, but I clearly that's decorative.

Do I have any chance of resurrecting this? Cost >$200 and it isn't that old. I've left it to dry today and tonight I was planning to douse it in circuit cleaner. After that I'm out of ideas!