Repair drowned water flosser?
I was fiddy-fiddy on whether to put this topic under gadgets or health, but seeing as it's an electronic question, here I am.

 

I have a Philips cordless water flosser.  I assumed that it was OK to use in the shower. Wrong. It died.  The symptoms are that it stopped working and flashed the flat battery signals, but it won't take charge.  It was showing the first of three charge lights flashing, but now, no lights at all.

 

When I opened it up this morning it's wet inside.  It did have an o-ring, but I clearly that's decorative.

 

Do I have any chance of resurrecting this?  Cost >$200 and it isn't that old.  I've left it to dry today and tonight I was planning to douse it in circuit cleaner.  After that I'm out of ideas!

 

 




Mike

Most likely some kind of short circuit bought on by the close proximity of water and voltage, 

 

Give it a clean out and then stick it somewhere warm to dry out, (HWC etc),  after a few days see if its any better... 

 

There is a good chance its fatal... :( 

 

 

 
 
 
 

I'd recommend avoiding other such activities such as taking a bath whilst toasting bread, using an airfryer to roast a chicken whilst showering, and perhaps avoid bbqing whilst taking your weekly bubble bath!

 

 

Thanks.  If it's toast, then I've found another brand that is waterproof.

 

The oven has a 30*C fan-defrost mode.  I might try to dry it out with that.

 

Because the failure was somewhat gradual, I'm hoping it wasn't a short circuit.




Mike



I would remove the battery before baking. Odds are it is a small Li-po, and they don't like heat.

Well in my defence my shaver and electric toothbrush work in the shower without issues!

 

I just assumed the flosser would be water-proof.  It looks like they tried to make it waterproof.




Mike

Even at 30 degrees?  Its not easily removable, so maybe I'll flag that.




Mike

I'd bury it in dry rice for a bit. I'm one-for-two on that working. Good luck.

