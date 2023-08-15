Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vertical vs horizontal power switches
angski

41 posts

Geek


#306715 15-Aug-2023 22:56
I have vertical power switches throughout my 1970s house. Do you like vertical power switches? I find them a hinderance. If you have done a new build, do you have vertical or horizontal power switches?

djtOtago
953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3116513 15-Aug-2023 23:01
Horizontal. No debate. No discussion.

 
 
 
 

Senecio
2053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3116516 15-Aug-2023 23:31
Vertical are a pain with current charging bricks for portable devices. Unfortunately that's what we have in our house.

elpenguino
2868 posts

Uber Geek


  #3116517 15-Aug-2023 23:50
I cant handle a vertical light switch with a horizontal power socket underneath it. There's too much chaos in the world as it is.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21



mattwnz
19166 posts

Uber Geek


  #3116520 16-Aug-2023 01:16
Most of mine are vertical. The problem with horizontal I have found is that powerbricks can sometimes be slightly too wide, so you can't get two bricks in . The Alexa brick is especially wide. I use multiboards with surge protection with most outlets anyway. 

mattwnz
19166 posts

Uber Geek


  #3116521 16-Aug-2023 01:16
elpenguino:

 

I cant handle a vertical light switch with a horizontal power socket underneath it. There's too much chaos in the world as it is.

 

 

 

 

Agree and that is why most of ours are vertical except on kitchen benchtops and network cabinet. 

