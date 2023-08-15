I have vertical power switches throughout my 1970s house. Do you like vertical power switches? I find them a hinderance. If you have done a new build, do you have vertical or horizontal power switches?
Vertical are a pain with current charging bricks for portable devices. Unfortunately that's what we have in our house.
I cant handle a vertical light switch with a horizontal power socket underneath it. There's too much chaos in the world as it is.
Most of mine are vertical. The problem with horizontal I have found is that powerbricks can sometimes be slightly too wide, so you can't get two bricks in . The Alexa brick is especially wide. I use multiboards with surge protection with most outlets anyway.
Agree and that is why most of ours are vertical except on kitchen benchtops and network cabinet.