We went with REOLINK.

Definitely not top of the range but not too expensive. Bought 4 POE cameras and the NVR directly from REOLINK, would like to have purchased from a NZ store but at the time nobody was stocking the cameras with 2-way audio which is what I wanted. PBTech sell them, both individually and in 4-8 camera packages.

Set and forget is what we wanted and it does that fine. We intend to use it after the fact if there ever was an incident.

The real time notifications are unusable, you have the option do adjust sensitivity and blank out areas so it wont trigger things (like trees where no person will ever be) but it oscillates between either an itchy trigger figure where you get notifications constantly, or its asleep at the wheel and you get nothing. But I didnt want it for notifications so that's fine by us.

Interface on NVR is fine, has a phone app which is fine.

Has IR for night use and also switches on a light to help boost resolution if it detects something. EDIT: one of the camera models has the light on CONSTANTLY at night, no ability to disable it. I was luckily alerted to this before I bought it, so make sure you check for this (don't remember which one it was).

You may need to buy some (overpriced) junction boxes depending on where you want to install them.