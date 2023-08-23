Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Heat pump for swimming pool. How to control chlorinator
sfrasernz

195 posts

Master Geek


#306815 23-Aug-2023 18:45
We have PV solar and a swimming pool and now the sun is shining are sending 20 kWh back to the grid some days for a return of 8 cents per kWh. Not worth it so looking at heat pump options for the swimming pool.

I’m thinking I’ll use Home Assistant to switch on the pool pump when we have excess solar generation. Today that would have meant 5 hours of extra running.

But if I suddenly start running the pool pump and salt water chrlorinator for 5 hours a few days a week then my chlorine levels will begin to rise.

Is there a solution to this? The pool controller allows me to dial up and down the chlorine levels (from 0-100%) but only at the controller.

mentalinc
2694 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3119524 23-Aug-2023 19:26
Are you intending to use the pool, i.e. it takes many hours/days running to get to 28 degrees for example.

 

You'd then be putting the cover back on, and treating the pool as open so full TLC etc...

 

You're also looking at many thousands of dollars to purchase and install..

 

 

 

Our you'd also need to looking into a smart salt chlorinator 




Our you'd also need to looking into a smart salt chlorinator

 

 

 
 
 
 

sfrasernz

195 posts

Master Geek


  #3119528 23-Aug-2023 19:37
Yes if we decide to make the investment then we would heat to about 28. Point taken on how long it’ll take but if we days like today then we should be able to slowly raise the temp. We have the three hours free power each night as well.

Just need to figure out if we can do something to manage the chlorine if the pump is running a lot more than usual (or less).


mentalinc
2694 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3119530 23-Aug-2023 19:50
How do you control the chlorinator?
Does it have a dial?
If so you could try to find something that will turn it for you?

Or you'll need to change the chlorinator to be smart controlled.
You'd also need to test daily at a guess to check chlorine is within bounds




You'd also need to test daily at a guess to check chlorine is within bounds

 

 

