We have PV solar and a swimming pool and now the sun is shining are sending 20 kWh back to the grid some days for a return of 8 cents per kWh. Not worth it so looking at heat pump options for the swimming pool.
I’m thinking I’ll use Home Assistant to switch on the pool pump when we have excess solar generation. Today that would have meant 5 hours of extra running.
But if I suddenly start running the pool pump and salt water chrlorinator for 5 hours a few days a week then my chlorine levels will begin to rise.
Is there a solution to this? The pool controller allows me to dial up and down the chlorine levels (from 0-100%) but only at the controller.