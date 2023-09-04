Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Alexa and spotify
#306928 4-Sep-2023 20:46
Hi all, I have 1 eco dot and an eco dot alarm clock. We have a family Spotify across  4 of us. What I can’t work out is why I can’t can’t cast from Spotify to both the echo dots, they don’t show up as an option. The work around is I have to deregister the dot and link it to the family members device. The challenge is when my daughter goes to use Spotify on her alarm clock it unlinks it from my wife’s account so she Can’t use the dot in the garage?. There is 2 dots different devices but seem to be linked . We have echo shows and don’t have this problem only applies to the dot. Is there a better way to get the dots to work except from setting up new email addresses?

You can have only one Spotify account linked to an Alexa account.




