In October 2022 I purchased a mid range Asus gaming laptop from an Auckland computer retailer. Approx $4k.

I unboxed and started it up and all went well for a short while until I noticed intermittently it would lose connection to the internet (ethernet) after waking from sleep. I either had to reboot or reset the ethernet adapter. This occurred probably 5-10% of the time and started to annoy me.

I contacted the retailer who suggested I refresh the OS(win 11). I did this twice and it didnt resolve any issues. I also was getting a BSOD (rarely) when gaming and using a chrome window.

Contacted the retailer again as I had already opened an RMA ticket with them. Was told they would seek advice from manufacturer(Asus).

I decided this was all too much and I reverted back to my old desktop machine and waited for a response.

In July I decided it needed to be sorted so a return was arranged from South Island to Auckland. Sometime later the retailer recreated the error although wasnt as frequent as I had found and they returned the machine to Asus for repair.

Asus advised it needed a new mother board and it would take a few weeks to arrive.

Machine finally arrived back a week or so ago and to my dismay the error was still happening. I once again did a OS refresh(from cloud) and it didnt help.

I was taking pics of the events showing the no internet(ethernet) and the error with network adapter in Device Manager and sending them to the retailer.

Computer retailer advised me last week that they wanted it back in Auckland to prove to Asus the error still existed.

I decided I didnt want to do this and requested a full refund so I can purchase a different laptop. They indicated only Asus can do this and more proof required. I explained that under CGA the computer retailer has to offer me a solution and not the manufacturer. This was an out of the box machine and had not been opened by the retailer.

Retailer still seems adamant that nothing will happen until they reprove to Asus that the fix didnt work. I dont really want to send it away again for a second time as I believe it to be a software issue between Ausus drivers and windows.

Am I within my rights to demand a refund or should I keep doing what the retailer requests?

Sorry for the long ramble.