I have a mix of two ecosystems, SmartThings (several devices and growing, mainly appliances as opposed to switches / sensors / etc.) and HomeKit which is my primary smart home system. I have been looking at how to integrate SmartThings into HomeKit, but cannot seem to find a good option.



I currently run HomeBridge for a few devices, but for SmartThings the plugins are limited to TV's etc.



I looked at Homey (pro and non-pro) and Hubitat, but cannot find anything specific about the devices they control.



I do have a V3 SmartThings hub that support Matter, but that doesn't bridge SmartThings devices back into HomeKit.



Any smart ideas?