Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)How to integrate SmartThings Devices into a HomeKit household
timbosan

2020 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#307142 23-Sep-2023 10:00
Send private message quote this post

I have a mix of two ecosystems, SmartThings (several devices and growing, mainly appliances as opposed to switches / sensors / etc.) and HomeKit which is my primary smart home system.  I have been looking at how to integrate SmartThings into HomeKit, but cannot seem to find a good option.

I currently run HomeBridge for a few devices, but for SmartThings the plugins are limited to TV's etc.

I looked at Homey (pro and non-pro) and Hubitat, but cannot find anything specific about the devices they control.

I do have a V3 SmartThings hub that support Matter, but that doesn't bridge SmartThings devices back into HomeKit.

Any smart ideas?

Create new topic
gehenna
7839 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3130916 23-Sep-2023 10:19
Send private message quote this post

It's the perennial problem with smart homes.  Most would say you resolve this by going with HomeAssistant, but my answer was to not use HomeKit and just stick with Smartthings compatible devices that I know work (Aeotec for example) and will broaden the scope of devices once Thread and Matter are a better experience.  This was easier for me as I reduced the number of Apple devices in the house.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
billgates
4605 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3130920 23-Sep-2023 11:12
Send private message quote this post

Hubitat has a plugin for Homekit and Smarthings stuff works with Hubitat so Hubitat should do what you are after?




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

timbosan

2020 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3130955 23-Sep-2023 13:43
Send private message quote this post

billgates:

 

Hubitat has a plugin for Homekit and Smarthings stuff works with Hubitat so Hubitat should do what you are after?

 



Hi, I would have thought so too, but I cannot tell if these integrations work with just 'any' SmartThings appliances, and they are dependent on the old Groovy thing that ST's used (I am not an expert on ST so may have this wrong).

Looking through the forums there are lots of posts about integration of fridges and TV's and washing machines, which is good.  I guess I wouldn't find out until I actually try, and I guess the number of people in NZ trying this would be low?  Anyone actually done this?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 