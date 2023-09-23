Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Automation with Google Assistant - Hub device needed
drseuss25

#307144 23-Sep-2023 12:23
Ok so i have a smattering of Home devices primarily on Google Assistant but i do also run an Apple household, i just dont like Siri control for anything.
Devices range from Sonos speakers to Google Assistant displays, Network connected devices such as Recievers, Networked Audio Streaming systems, Heatpump via Sensibo, TV's, Skypod etc etc

 

Many work well with Google Assistant for basic on/off functionality etc but theres still a real gap in control around scenes and of course the integration of certain features that only seem accessible via IR or Bluetooth remotes.
I want to be able to set scenes such as "Watch sport" and have something turn on all the devices and switch to the right inputs and channels etc which may be a mix of network connected functions and IR commands

 

Ive been looking at IR blaster options etc to integrate such as the Aqara Hub, Broadlink hub etc but i feel like while they may at least solve the command issue, im unsure if they will integrate well enough with the Google control system.

Anyone running anything similar with any advice here?

 

Seems to be a bit of a blackhole of good info.

fearandloathing
  #3130938 23-Sep-2023 13:01
I’ll be that guy: Home Assistant.

 
 
 
 

drseuss25

  #3131003 23-Sep-2023 13:52
Ok... How have i not come across this yet 🤦‍♂️

 

Ill go do some research...

drseuss25

  #3131008 23-Sep-2023 13:58
2min into reading up on this and im already sure its probably the right thing but not for a mid level user.



fearandloathing
  #3131025 23-Sep-2023 15:38
drseuss25:

2min into reading up on this and im already sure its probably the right thing but not for a mid level user.



I know why you would think that, but you would be wrong

Start with a simple integration like Sensibo; switching on and off with a schedule

