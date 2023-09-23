Ok so i have a smattering of Home devices primarily on Google Assistant but i do also run an Apple household, i just dont like Siri control for anything.

Devices range from Sonos speakers to Google Assistant displays, Network connected devices such as Recievers, Networked Audio Streaming systems, Heatpump via Sensibo, TV's, Skypod etc etc

Many work well with Google Assistant for basic on/off functionality etc but theres still a real gap in control around scenes and of course the integration of certain features that only seem accessible via IR or Bluetooth remotes.

I want to be able to set scenes such as "Watch sport" and have something turn on all the devices and switch to the right inputs and channels etc which may be a mix of network connected functions and IR commands

Ive been looking at IR blaster options etc to integrate such as the Aqara Hub, Broadlink hub etc but i feel like while they may at least solve the command issue, im unsure if they will integrate well enough with the Google control system.



Anyone running anything similar with any advice here?

Seems to be a bit of a blackhole of good info.