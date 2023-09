I’m only a few days in to Ultra 2 ownership but shifted from the Series 8 46mm only because I loved the look and wanted extra battery life. Using the Trail Loop band and honestly don’t notice the watch on. Been using it for sleep tracking and honestly after a few days of ownership and getting the hang of it being a little more bulky I love it.



At first I was honestly thinking “what have I done” as it is a little more bulky but now I don’t notice that and won’t go back. I also still love how it looks.



Battery life is the impressive part. I’m 2 days in with sleep tracking and the watch is on 41%. I will get into the habit of charging when I have a shower going forward to keep it topped up. Sure, it isn’t as impressive for battery as the Garmins for example but the featureset of the Apple Watch is the reason why.



Lastly. Most will agree but the Apple Watch has kept me on an iPhone. If it were not for the watch I think I may be back on Android (or had tried it multiple times). That’s the sticky factor for me and why I’ve invested more into the Apple ecosystem to the point friends call me a fanboy.



