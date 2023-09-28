Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LostBoyNZ

#309196 28-Sep-2023 08:58
More details were announced today at Meta Connect, and pre-orders opened. Expected delivery date in NZ is Sat Oct 14th.

 

128gb is $929.99, 512gb is $1199.99.

 

By the way if you're ordering, feel free to PM me and we both get US $30 store credit with a referral :)

 

You get Asgard's Wrath game for free with them, and the 512gb version comes with 6 months of free Quest + (their subscription where you get 2 pre-selected games to use for each month).

 

In terms of options:

 

The Elite headstrap (instead of using the included fabric strap) is $129.99, and the Elite head strap with battery isn't available in NZ from Meta again. Likely it'll be orderable from Amazon though. Same with the charging dock, interestingly it doesn't seem to be available. There's a carrying case for $129.99.

 

Valve Index style knuckles controller hand straps are sold for $79.99, and a silicone facial interface (instead of the included cloth one) is $79.99.

 

Lastly a cable to link it to a PC for PC VR games is $139.99, although you can always try Air Link over Wi-Fi. And if you have a Wi-Fi 6E the Quest 3 supports Wi-Fi 6E so even better for streaming PC gaming.

 

As for gaming, they said no Quest 3 exclusives this year. So likely they'll start slowly appearing next year I guess. The Quest 2 recently got a CPU and GPU clock speed increase (up to 26% CPU and up to 19% on GPU) so that might help keep Quest 3 exclusives away for longer.

 

Personally I wish they'd included eye tracking, although the price is already high enough considering they want to sell to the masses, so perhaps it's good they didn't.

 

I love how there's no need to setup your boundary anymore, anything that can make it quicker and easier to get into playing something on the headset is brilliant.




gehenna
  #3135727 28-Sep-2023 09:06
quite the leap in price

 
 
 
 

LostBoyNZ

  #3135729 28-Sep-2023 09:14
Yeah!! My credit card is surely crying this morning. With the last mega expensive headset they launched, the Quest Pro, just 6 months after release the price was cut by 1/3. Makes me wonder how sales will go with the Quest 3, and if they aren't up to their predications, what they'll do with the price.

 

And I think the 128gb choice will be too little space one day. It happened with the 64gb Quest 2, and I bet a 256gb Quest 3 will happen one day.




