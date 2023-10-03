Hey Geekzone - my Google skills have failed me for what I thought should have been an easy task.

I am a novice when it comes to this sort of electronics stuff. Fairly simple need.

I am doing a retro upcycle where I want to use existing rotary knobs off an old radio to drive a basic circuit connection. Don't need a fancy digital encoder.

Just a basic 3 position rotary switch (that I can drop the existing knob on). No connection in its normal position (off), twist to the left momentary contact to make a circuit, then flicks back to the middle, twist to the right momentary contact to make a different circuit, then flicks back to the middle.

Surely these are out there.... Any recommendations? Links to suppliers (NZ preferred).