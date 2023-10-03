Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Basic Rotary Switch supplier - NZ
RKM78

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#309260 3-Oct-2023 09:10
Send private message quote this post

Hey Geekzone - my Google skills have failed me for what I thought should have been an easy task.

 

I am a novice when it comes to this sort of electronics stuff. Fairly simple need.

 

I am  doing a retro upcycle where I want to use existing rotary knobs off an old radio to drive a basic circuit connection. Don't need a fancy digital encoder.

 

Just a basic 3 position rotary switch (that I can drop the existing knob on). No connection in its normal position (off), twist to the left momentary contact to make a circuit, then flicks back to the middle, twist to the right momentary contact to make a different circuit, then flicks back to the middle.

 

 

 

Surely these are out there.... Any recommendations? Links to suppliers (NZ preferred).

Create new topic
robjg63
3807 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3138148 3-Oct-2023 09:29
Send private message quote this post

So this doesnt bring up anything useful?

 

The size and voltage etc are going to be the variables that will make it difficult I guess.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
RKM78

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3138154 3-Oct-2023 09:56
Send private message quote this post

Always seem to get the high voltage running nuclear power plant type stuff - with integrated knobs (though they may op off?

 

12 volt is all I need. This is what I was hoping to find - got 3 position ones from Jaycar - no bounce back though.

robjg63
3807 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3138163 3-Oct-2023 10:24
Send private message quote this post

Anything useful here?

 

The RS site is probably worth a look anyway.

 

What you want will be out there somewhere - can be very frustrating trying to find though.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 