Recently got an Aqara Hub 2 Pro, mainly because it plays nicely with Homekit.

Anyway, without fail every night at approximately 8:40pm it loses connection with my wifi, then it comes back, then it loses it...... This can happen up to half a dozen times and goes on for 30-60 minutes. After that it is fine again.

I'm assuming something is happening once a day around that time with either the camera, or my router which is an Orbi.

Any thoughts?