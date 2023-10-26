Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)HA config.yaml problem
peejayw

1697 posts

Uber Geek


#310513 26-Oct-2023 17:00
Send private message quote this post

I am trying to copy and paste part of a config.yaml file into a new file. This is the clip.

 

#TempDiff
######
  - platform: template
    sensors:
      temperature_difference:
       friendly_name: "Temperature Difference"
       unit_of_measurement: '°C'
       value_template: >
             {{ ( states('sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_temperature')|float(0) - states('sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_b083df07_temperature')|float(0) )|round(2) }}

 

 

 

When I paste it in I get these errors

 

 

#TempDiff

 

######

 

  - platform: template  bad indentation of a mapping entry

 

    sensors:

 

      temperature_difference: can not read a block mapping entry; a multiline key may not be an implicit key

 

       friendly_name: "Temperature Difference"

 

       unit_of_measurement: '°C'

 

       value_template: >

 

             {{ ( states('sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_temperature')|float(0) - states('sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_b083df07_temperature')|float(0) )|round(2) }}

 

 

 

 

What am I doing wrong here?




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic
nzkc
1260 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152445 26-Oct-2023 17:36
Send private message quote this post

Probably need to see the surrounding fragments of yaml since its complaining about indentation. Could be the previous/next fragments change the indentation you need.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
marpada
424 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3152446 26-Oct-2023 17:41
Send private message quote this post

Hard to say as the forum software might screw the format, but the indentation below temperature_difference might be wrong, make sure it's at least 2 spaces. Does it validate if you paste the snippet on https://codebeautify.org/yaml-parser-online. ?

peejayw

1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152447 26-Oct-2023 17:59
Send private message quote this post

This is what it looks like

 

 

 




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.



peejayw

1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152448 26-Oct-2023 18:00
Send private message quote this post

It validates in the online parser.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

marpada
424 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3152455 26-Oct-2023 18:42
Send private message quote this post

Indentation is important in yaml, keep it consistent at 2 spaces

fearandloathing
410 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3152456 26-Oct-2023 18:44
Send private message quote this post

You’re probably missing
sensor:
Above your
- template

fearandloathing
410 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3152457 26-Oct-2023 18:52
Send private message quote this post

Template sensors changed a while ago
So it might be
template:
-sensor:
-name: “sensor name”
unit_of_measurement: “•c”
Etc….



bigreddog
156 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3152562 27-Oct-2023 10:42
Send private message quote this post

The first line "-platform: template should have no indentation. 

 

Move the whole lot back to the left (select the text and shift tab):

 

 

 

peejayw

1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152580 27-Oct-2023 11:41
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for that, think I am getting close. This is what I am getting now.

 




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

eluSiveNZ
155 posts

Master Geek


  #3152641 27-Oct-2023 12:17
Send private message quote this post

peejayw:

 

Thanks for that, think I am getting close. This is what I am getting now.

 

 

 

I think you are using quite old config. Also i dont believe "sensorS" is correct. should it be "sensor"

 

Regardless, you can set this up in the UI quite easily - Settings\Devices & Services\Helpers - Create Helper = Template \ Template a sensor

 

Put your details from the yaml here, State Template will be your value template - if this is all correct it will show you a preview in the same window

peejayw

1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152663 27-Oct-2023 12:50
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, that looks interesting, will give it a go.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

peejayw

1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152719 27-Oct-2023 13:05
Send private message quote this post

OK, I set up a template using the data from my old file. This used to work in my previous HA config to subtract the temperature of one sensor from another to produce the difference between the two.

 

In the template sensor I have Unit of measurement as degrees C, Device Class as Temperature and State Class as Measurement.

 

The current values for those sensors are 17.4 and 16.9 respectively so I should get a result of 0.5 but instead I get 17.4.

 

Can you spot my error?

 

Many thanks.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

peejayw

1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152730 27-Oct-2023 13:43
Send private message quote this post

Never mind, typing error on my part.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







NordVPN






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 