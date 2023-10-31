Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rugged Display Screen with Tactile Input Controls?
MikeAqua

#310546 31-Oct-2023 10:28
I'm probably doing a terrible job of describing this but here goes ...

 

I need to find a display with tactile input controls for on-deck use, on commercial seafood vessels (boats).  Needs to play nicely with Windows 11.

 

The environment is characterised by splashes of saltwater, general crud, bright sunlight and the vessel will be moving and also pitching and rolling at times.  Users often have large, wet/slimly hands and during the day are wearing polarised sunglasses.  Touchscreens tend to be fairly hopeless in that environment.  

 

The intended use is to enter, review and look up data.  This would be achieved by navigating through menus and lists and entering numeric data.

 

I'm open minded about what the controls should be, and whether they are integrated into or separate from the display.

 

In my head I visualise something like the controls for car's multi-media-display unit: a joystick-rotary encoder, a number pad and some multifunction keys.

 

Any/advice appreciated.

 

 




Mike

mdf

mdf
  #3153972 31-Oct-2023 12:20
I've seen waterproof trackballs in a different context and went looking. Turns out there are Options - see for e.g. https://seatronx.com/products/trackballs/marine-trackballs/ 

 

Trackball means you wouldn't have to cobble together any kind of special interface for specific apps.

 
 
 
 

gzt

gzt
  #3153978 31-Oct-2023 12:32
Rotating 90 degrees usually fixes polarisation.

After that you'll need something super bright for that environment in day time, and probably auto-dimming into the night to avoid safety risk blinding users.

and a windscreen with a wiper on it and auto detergent wash dispenser ; )

gzt

gzt
  #3153981 31-Oct-2023 12:36
Likewise options for marine displays.



MikeAqua

  #3153982 31-Oct-2023 12:36
mdf:

 

I've seen waterproof trackballs in a different context and went looking. Turns out there are Options - see for e.g. https://seatronx.com/products/trackballs/marine-trackballs/ 

 

Trackball means you wouldn't have to cobble together any kind of special interface for specific apps.

 

 

Thanks. 

 

Trackball might work, but could be a bit too fiddly.

 

I actually like the look of the joystick.  That would be perfect, if only it was IP67/IP68.

 

 

 

 




Mike

