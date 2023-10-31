I'm probably doing a terrible job of describing this but here goes ...

I need to find a display with tactile input controls for on-deck use, on commercial seafood vessels (boats). Needs to play nicely with Windows 11.

The environment is characterised by splashes of saltwater, general crud, bright sunlight and the vessel will be moving and also pitching and rolling at times. Users often have large, wet/slimly hands and during the day are wearing polarised sunglasses. Touchscreens tend to be fairly hopeless in that environment.

The intended use is to enter, review and look up data. This would be achieved by navigating through menus and lists and entering numeric data.

I'm open minded about what the controls should be, and whether they are integrated into or separate from the display.

In my head I visualise something like the controls for car's multi-media-display unit: a joystick-rotary encoder, a number pad and some multifunction keys.

Any/advice appreciated.