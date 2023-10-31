Hi all,

I'm heading overseas next week and stopping at Singapore for a layover and was planning to buy the Apple watch Ultra 2 from the duty free as it's around $200 cheaper than NZ. My question is does the cellular band frequencies in these regions are different than NZ? Do I need to look for a specific frequency in the Singaporean model vs the NZ model? Will the Singapore model work in NZ?

This is what I found on the Apple website

https://www.apple.com/sg/watch/cellular/#table-apple-watch

EDIT:

Another question: when I'm overseas (Europe) will the watch work as normal with my overseas SIM?