Hello!



Sorry for asking a question which has been already asked for million times but I still couldn't find relevant and actual info about it.

We are renovating (rebuilding) house and would like to get smart downlights everywhere. I went into the GU10 route first and ordered 10 fittings + 4 tasmota flashed lights. When they came in they look really tiny so I'm probably going to sue them only in some parts of our house.



I checked the internet (and this forum) for what alternative we could use and I'm bit confused. My must have are:



- must work with Google Home (via HomeAssistant is fine)

- reasonably strong so we can use them in every place)

- reasonable price

- not going through 3rd party cloud (work locally)

I need to tell my electrician what kind / size of cutout we are gonna have in like 2-3 days before gib stopper comes. Can some please point me into right direction and simply tell me "buy this and it will just work :)" ?

(I have IT background so I'm not worried much about running some PI + Docker and make things work but I woudl really appreciate something what I setup once and then forgot - plus would be great to not have thousands of different hardware / gateways in place).

Really appreciate any help, TIA!!!