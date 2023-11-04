Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Home Automation - Smart Downlights (Google Home)
nztomas

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310594 4-Nov-2023 14:46
Send private message quote this post

Hello!

Sorry for asking a question which has been already asked for million times but I still couldn't find relevant and actual info about it.

 

We are renovating (rebuilding) house and would like to get smart downlights everywhere. I went into the GU10 route first and ordered 10 fittings + 4 tasmota flashed lights. When they came in they look really tiny so I'm probably going to sue them only in some parts of our house.

I checked the internet (and this forum) for what alternative we could use and I'm bit confused. My must have are:

- must work with Google Home (via HomeAssistant is fine)
- reasonably strong so we can use them in every place)
- reasonable price
- not going through 3rd party cloud (work locally)

 

I need to tell my electrician what kind / size of cutout we are gonna have in like 2-3 days before gib stopper comes. Can some please point me into right direction and simply tell me "buy this and it will just work :)" ?

 

(I have IT background so I'm not worried much about running some PI + Docker and make things work but I woudl really appreciate something what I setup once and then forgot - plus would be great to not have thousands of different hardware / gateways in place). 

 

Really appreciate any help, TIA!!!

Create new topic
CrunchiePotatoes
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3155754 4-Nov-2023 15:09
Send private message quote this post

I would always recommend going the smart switch/relay route.

This way your can buy regularly priced downlights, and have switches that all work as expected, with all the benifits of automation

I have some lights hooked up to shelly relays and they have been solid. No issues.

 
 
 
 

Learn cloud, mobile, security, data and web technologies with Pluralsight (affiliate link).
nztomas

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3155805 4-Nov-2023 15:26
Send private message quote this post

Can I do colours too going via this route (or at least dimming / cold / warm colour etc)?

 

CrunchiePotatoes: I would always recommend going the smart switch/relay route.

This way your can buy regularly priced downlights, and have switches that all work as expected, with all the benifits of automation

I have some lights hooked up to shelly relays and they have been solid. No issues.

timmmay
19584 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3155864 4-Nov-2023 16:28
Send private message quote this post

One of the thing to take into account is that technology changes quite rapidly, you might end up with lights that can only be controlled by a technology which is modern now but in 10 years has disappeared. I wonder if regular lights are a better idea for most of the house. The lights should all work using switches on the wall as well as using any smart technologies, otherwise it will be frustrating and the resale value of the house may be impacted.

I am looking to put smart down lights in my office, but for me the main requirement is home assistant integration. I've only just started the research, but 90 mm cutouts seem to be most common. I wouldn't put smart lights throughout my house, I wouldn't want to have to pull out my phone will go to a tablet or something just to turn a light on.

Home assistant has some kind of a founding document which talks about automation and that houses should work with or without it. I will see if I can find it later.



timmmay
19584 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3155870 4-Nov-2023 17:07
Send private message quote this post

Here's the home assistant article I was talking about - link.

Chippo
115 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3156284 5-Nov-2023 17:24
Send private message quote this post

I also went through this process recently - for the third time.

 

You're actually weighing at least 3 options

 

  • Smart Bulbs in Lamps
  • Smart Lights / Bulbs built in
  • Smart Switches

When I was renting, I put lamps everywhere. I loved that solution, and it left the main lights manual. Very low concequence if an automation doesn't run or a bulb disconnects.

 

In our current house, I have mostly lamps and just 1-2 Philips Hue downlights indoors. With Hue ourdoor lights.

 

I decided the Family Acceptance Factor of putting smart downlights everywhere is awful. Even if I trained the family, as soon as you have a guest, they accidentally turn off a switch anyway.

 

So, I have put Smart Switches throughout the new house. Specifically PDL's wiser switches. We move in, in December - so I'll know pretty soon if that was a good choice.




I work for a global Data Protection Software company - But my opinions are my own.

CrunchiePotatoes
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3156287 5-Nov-2023 17:32
Send private message quote this post

nztomas:

 

Can I do colours too going via this route (or at least dimming / cold / warm colour etc)?

 

CrunchiePotatoes: I would always recommend going the smart switch/relay route.

This way your can buy regularly priced downlights, and have switches that all work as expected, with all the benifits of automation

I have some lights hooked up to shelly relays and they have been solid. No issues.

 

 

 

 

Can buy smart switches with dimming functions (just buy regular dimmable down-lights). Not sure I've seen anything do color/cold/warm just from a switch.

 

If that is really important to you - I would seriously consider still using some form of smart switch, but in a mode where it never actually cuts power to the bulb, just issues the smart command to turn on/off - this way family/guests can just use switches as they expect. 

gregmcc
2088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3156290 5-Nov-2023 17:39
Send private message quote this post

I went down the Philips Hue rabbit hole, yes expensive but zero problems.

 

Up side is, if philips don't have the lamp style you want there are plenty of "hue compatible" lights/lamps available.

 

There are also a selection of other devices available, when the bathroom light (hue) is turned on. the fan also turns on (hue compatible relay), plus side is a simple 'hey google turn bathroom fan on for 10 mins' works independent of the hue light switch.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 