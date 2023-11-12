Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gzt

gzt

15480 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#310683 12-Nov-2023 18:19
NZ$1099 at JB Hi-Fi



Yeah I'm not interested until Dyson make matching smart glasses to complete the look.

nakedmolerat
4622 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3158727 12-Nov-2023 20:31
Just ordered two of this.

Thanks

Thanks

 
 
 
 

mrgsm021
1255 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3158728 12-Nov-2023 20:40
What an abomination of ANC headphone!

MaxineN
Max
1320 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3158732 12-Nov-2023 21:06
mrgsm021:

 

What an abomination of ANC headphone!

 

 

 

 

I think I'll stick to my XM5




Wakrak
1438 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3158736 12-Nov-2023 21:19
gzt

gzt

15480 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3158738 12-Nov-2023 21:23
It definitely looks better in orange. I still want matching eyewear. Any environment bad enough for that filtering needs matching googles.

Wakrak
1438 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3158740 12-Nov-2023 21:25
gzt: It definitely looks better in orange. I still want matching eyewear. Any environment bad enough for that filtering needs matching googles.

 

 

 

Eyewear that filters out smog

wellygary
7478 posts

Uber Geek


  #3158801 13-Nov-2023 08:48
When products designed during an airborne pandemic finally see production on the other side of the curve......

