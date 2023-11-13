apieceofpie

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shark Cordless Apex Pro X2 Pet Stick Vacuum ($400) vs Dyson V8 ($500)
Hi all,

 

I've been looking to pick up a cordless vac <$500, and based on the consumer NZ stick vac ratings found the Shark Cordless Apex Pro X2 Pet Stick Vacuum, ranked at #6, for $400, 50% off at the moment.

 

But I'm struggling to find any decent reviews for the thing as it appears to be a NZ/Aus model only. There's a Consumer NZ review but I'm not shelling out $20 for it. 

 

Another option is the Dyson V8, $500 atm and a bit more of a known quantity.  #10 on the ratings list although scores higher on carpet which is where it'll mostly be getting used.  

 

 

 

Does anyone have any experience with Shark vacs, especially this model in particular? 

According to the Consumer review, the Shark is better than the V8 on hard floors, but the V8 is better on carpets. That might help you decide?

 
 
 
 

Choice AU review

 

 

Here's the ratings I mentioned earlier. I'm either messing up the url or haven't posted enough to include them.



We have a V7 and love it for a quick whip around.  Small container and battery limits it's use for the whole house.  But does just as good a job as our large plug in Miele one.  That said we have had the battery replaced twice (once out of warranty) and the motorhead replaced once (out of warranty) no questions asked.  After sales service and support is exceptional in my experience which offsets the issues we have had.  The design as always is great, everything just fits together and works so well.  I know nothing of the Shark other than the adverts on TV sorry.        




We have the V11. And also a German Shepherd (aka Great Shedder) and a Husky (less "sheddy" except a couple of times a year when they blow their coat).

 

The V11 is great at getting the dog hairs up out of the carpet. However; we've had to replace parts somewhat regularly including the motor. I'm not sure I can recommend it as a result.

With the dyson 8 you can get adaptor kits for popular brands of power tool batteries.

 

For $39 dollars (can get cheaper off aliexpress) I grabbed a Ozito Power X adaptor and now can do the whole house on max power a couple of times over when it used to run out of juice after five minutes (its a couple of years old).

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/cleaning-bins/vacuum-cleaners/other/listing/4416530440?rsqid=3919f212ef99458281654b63b3e392b5-002&bof=aNOU3ZWk 




To the OP, can you actually get the Shark for $400 in NZ? 

 

I found a link to it here for $399, but there is no obvious way to buy it: https://sharkclean.co.nz/products/shark-cordless-apex-pro-x2-pet-stick-vacuum-iz320

 

That page says that it is available exclusively from Harvey Norman, and the page above links through to the Australian store, where it is on clearance for $799. Presumably $799 AUD. And I don't think they ship to NZ. And Harvey Norman NZ don't seem to carry this model.



You have to click add to cart when looking at all cordless stick vacs. Stupid system. However if I decide to go with it I intend on trying to price match at Harvey Norman so any returns issues are a bit easier. 

nova:

 

To the OP, can you actually get the Shark for $400 in NZ? 

 

I found a link to it here for $399, but there is no obvious way to buy it: https://sharkclean.co.nz/products/shark-cordless-apex-pro-x2-pet-stick-vacuum-iz320

 

That page says that it is available exclusively from Harvey Norman, and the page above links through to the Australian store, where it is on clearance for $799. Presumably $799 AUD. And I don't think they ship to NZ. And Harvey Norman NZ don't seem to carry this model.

 

 

Ok, to answer my own post, you can buy it from this catalogue page, if you use the roll-over add to cart button.

 

https://sharkclean.co.nz/collections/cord-free-stick-vacuum-cleaners

 

But unlike the other products, you can't buy it from the product page itself. The other products have Add to Cart on the product page, but not for this product.

