apieceofpie

Hi all,

I've been looking to pick up a cordless vac <$500, and based on the consumer NZ stick vac ratings found the Shark Cordless Apex Pro X2 Pet Stick Vacuum, ranked at #6, for $400, 50% off at the moment.

But I'm struggling to find any decent reviews for the thing as it appears to be a NZ/Aus model only. There's a Consumer NZ review but I'm not shelling out $20 for it.

Another option is the Dyson V8, $500 atm and a bit more of a known quantity. #10 on the ratings list although scores higher on carpet which is where it'll mostly be getting used.

Does anyone have any experience with Shark vacs, especially this model in particular?