Hi all

Looking at getting a video doorbell to take advantage of any Black Friday sales that may come up. I had a question.

It looks like from the various reviews that I've read that the wired doorbells work better as there is less lag from motion detection and video recording compared to the battery-powered equivalent. So preference is for a wired doorbell (unless you have experienced otherwise - keen to hear your thoughts).

My question was related to the wiring. We moved into this house in 2005, and it has one of those voice doorbells with a chime/telephone inside that we can pick up to answer and talk to the person outside. Would the wiring that runs this be what I need for the wired video doorbells, or would I need to get an electrician to run new wiring?

Thanks