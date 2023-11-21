Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ebbi

94 posts

Master Geek


#310786 21-Nov-2023 21:26
Hi all

 

Looking at getting a video doorbell to take advantage of any Black Friday sales that may come up. I had a question.

 

It looks like from the various reviews that I've read that the wired doorbells work better as there is less lag from motion detection and video recording compared to the battery-powered equivalent. So preference is for a wired doorbell (unless you have experienced otherwise - keen to hear your thoughts).

 

My question was related to the wiring. We moved into this house in 2005, and it has one of those voice doorbells with a chime/telephone inside that we can pick up to answer and talk to the person outside. Would the wiring that runs this be what I need for the wired video doorbells, or would I need to get an electrician to run new wiring?

 

 

 

Thanks

RunningMan
8898 posts

Uber Geek


  #3162318 22-Nov-2023 07:47
It depends what wiring is there and what the new doorbell requires. Some work off the common USA setup of 12-24VAC so a 2 wire setup is fine, others will be PoE so need a cat 5/6 cable run.

 

You will need to establish what wiring is currently there, and what is required by the model you are looking at getting.

 
 
 
 

Goosey
2792 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3162327 22-Nov-2023 08:55
Take off the doorbell (either end and see what colour the wiring is….and how many pairs are there.

 

 

 

just remember, the new door bell would need to be connected to your router. As a guess the current door bell is simply wired between the door bell side and the intercom bit inside, with a leg to 12v power somewhere.

BadCo
109 posts

Master Geek


  #3163066 23-Nov-2023 22:46
I have a Reolinnk PoE doorbell that is connected to Home Assistant through Frigate, it works great.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTRLK4501/Reolink-5MP2K-Wired-Smart-Video-Doorbell-with-Chim

