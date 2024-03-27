I have a Bluetooth / ZigBee controller to turn the hot water cylinder on and off. For the moment this is just to make use of off peak power.
I am looking to get solar and then I can hopefully use solar power during the day.
It would be helpful to know the temperature of the water. I expect that there is a resistive sensor (old school) somewhere that regulates the temperature, but what is he easiest way to get a temperature reading from the cylinder that I can import into Home Assistant?
Thanks in advance.