Coming back to this post after a couple of days hoping to read all the answers as I have the same question!

In my case I have a standard HWC element/thermostat in the base of my cylinder which I turn on and off with an Aeotec heavy duty Z-wave switch (ZW110-B09). I want to have a greater understanding of the HWC water temperature at both the base and top exit point so I can program some more intelligent decisions based on tariffs and solar.

My approach has been to use a DS18B20 sensor thermally cemented to as close to the temperature source as I can get. I feed this into a Fibaro Smart Implant (FGBS-222) which can accept up to six temperature input channels. Note if wiring more than one you need a 4.7k resistor as a pullup from the DATA to VCC line.

While I have got this working it’s fiddly, not reliable, and it’s difficult to get the sensor close to the source. Another approach is to drill a hole through the outer case of your HWC and use a cylindrical DS18B20 pressed against the internal cylinder. Unlikely to resort to that.

Of course what would be great is to have the thermostat/element in the base of the cylinder integrated with a Z-wave/Zigbee/Thread controller so it can be incorporated into smart home systems. I’ve searched but haven’t found anything – I’m puzzled why the technology around heating hot water, which is a significant energy consumer, seems to be buried in the dark ages. Illumination required!