I have a smart water meter in Auckland and I'm wanting to capture it's signal to process the data at home.

The the smart meter is using the LwM2M protocol. More on this here - https://www.edmi-meters.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/WP20-Factsheet-English.pdf

After doing some research on the NB-IoT, found this - https://docs.srsran.com/projects/4g/en/rfsoc/app_notes/source/nbiot/source/index.html

Which led to this - https://www.rtl-sdr.com/about-rtl-sdr/ then this https://www.rtl-sdr.com/buy-rtl-sdr-dvb-t-dongles/ then this dongle on AliExpress, also on TradeMe

https://nl.aliexpress.com/item/32936334224.html

Has anyone gone down this path to capturing the signal? If so, are these signal encrypted? If yes, would Watercare give the encryption key out?

Trying to see how achievable this is.

Thanks.