I'm currently looking into replacing a stone-aged house alarm system with a Bosch 3000 solution based on the recommendation of our monitoring company. Had a Bosch system in our previous place and am generally happy with the idea.

One of the selling points is the RSC+ app for users/inhabitants, but I'm not entirely happy with the seemingly forced Bosch cloud solution for a bunch of reasons.

I should add that I don't really care about the use case of arming or disarming the alarm remotely from while not at home, but the convenience of using an app to manage aspects like user codes or from the garage (where I have my own network) etc is interesting.

It seems that I'd either have to enable uPnP (gah!!!) or open up and port forward 7700 to the IP module of the Bosch panel. Both I'm not a fan of, but if I had to choose one, I'd prob do port forwarding and try to define another separate internal network for the alarm system on my UDM Pro.

Now, my question is:

I wonder if anyone has a Bosch 2000/3000 alarm and knows if there is a way to circumvent all this cloud connection setup and pretty much just use the app from within the network directly. I have a VPN into my network anyway, so if I'd really have to use it from the outside, I'd rather use my own VPN instead of another 3rd party IoT cloud thing that sooner or later becomes useless and will be decommissioned by the vendor.