Highly recommend Induction

We made the switch a few years ago when we remodelled our kitchen. We were v pro gas for cooking but the hob needed a downdraft due to the location on our island bench . Saw a friends downdraft after a few months with a gas hob and it was munted from the flames and heat so made the jump to induction.

Would never go back.

Its so easy to keep clean. We are careful when cooking on it and the surface still looks new after 5 years.

Near instant heat to boil or sear.

Can double up quartiles on the hob to heat larger pans.

We bought fancy fry pans from Stevens $$$ but they were rubbish. We now use kmart fry pans for the last 3 years. Heavy base, metal hanlde so ok for oven and pretty durable.

The outside of the pans stay a lot cleaner than using gas. So does the downdraft. Gas leaves big soot marks on my friends one.

Most pans are induction ready these days. Even the cheap masterchef ones from the New world promos work on ours.

If you want gas as a backup for power cuts spend $50 on a camping stove and keep in the garage. We are in west auckland and have one or 2 power cuts a year.