With the demise of our 90cm 5 burner Smeg Gas Cooktop we are considering a switch to induction or induction + gas combination.
I am told we will need 30amp power to cover it's electricity draw, and would require us to replace 6 of our 9 items of cookware, which is super annoying.
Getting a combination gives us two advantages, one being we have heat when the power is out, and the second being that we wouldn't need to replace our fry pans and Wok.
I'm keen to hear from anyone who has made the switch, if you have combination in particular, and what things you wish you knew, or gotchas you underestimated.