Having now set up the Konnected, I've found there's a much cheaper alternative for people who don't mind a bit of DIY-ing. The Konnected isn't a standard alarm but just an I/O board with an ESP32 to control it, the same as the Koncony A16 I/O board which is available for under $40 from Aliexpress (the Kincony is actually more capable, more I/O, analogue I/O for things with EOL resistors, and a bunch of other things).

Beyond that all you need is the ESP32 alarm panel component and some YAML duct tape to hold it all together.

Just thought I'd mentioned it for anyone who's been looking at a Konnected but was a bit put off by the price.