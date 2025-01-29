Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ubiquiti UniFi Protect UVC-G4-DoorBell Pro Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
ShockProof

30 posts

Geek


#318559 29-Jan-2025 17:39
Does anyone have knowledge of installing this video doorbell?  I have another brand installed that I need to replace, not working correctly.  This Ubiquiti unit appears to have two ways to install.  First is connect 16-24 Vac to the back, alter somehow the chime wiring, and connect the unit via wifi and using an App from Ubiquiti/Unif- this is similar to the one I currently have.  The second install method is via ethernet (PoE) and here is the question. It seems that if I used ethernet, I will need to purchase Ubiquiti components like a gateway and a controller in order to make the system work, and maybe a switch as well.  Has anyone done this ethernet method and is it correct, what does it cost to get started, fish hooks and that sort of thing?  Also any thoughts on the wifi method? 

 

For this unit, I like the no subscription method that they use.

SumnerBoy
2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337042 29-Jan-2025 17:48
No matter what way you connect, you need something running the Unifi controller software, which includes Protect, their NVR software. 

 

 

 

You can use a CloudKey or something like a UDM Pro, but that is a full router, firewall, switch and costs about 1K. Great device but starts adding up. 

 

 

 

You would then need a Unifi access point for wifi which around around 250. 

 

 

 

Depending on how many Ethernet drops you have you might get away with just using the in built switch on the UDM Pro SE, otherwise you would need a POE switch as well, to power the AP and doorbell. 

 

 

 

I'm running a full Unifi network and it is really really good, but it isn't the cheapest option. 

 
 
 
 

ShockProof

30 posts

Geek


  #3337049 29-Jan-2025 18:18
So the wifi connection will require Unifi hardware?  There are videos on youtube that I have watched of these unit getting installed and none of them mention hardware.  Just get the app off Appstore and use that.  Is this incorrect? 

SumnerBoy
2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337052 29-Jan-2025 18:19
Yeah, it needs the Unifi software. 



saf

saf
135 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3337117 29-Jan-2025 20:04
As @SumnerBoy mentioned, regardless of the IP layer, you’ll need a UniFi Protect instance, either on a UDM or Cloud Key for the doorbell to be adopted into. You could expose RTSP and use a third party NVR, however you wouldn’t get the push notifications and the like which is part of the reason of getting it, at least for me…

 

For my install, I opted with the two-wire 24Vac method as needed to keep cabling to a minimum width-wise. I have it WiFi connected to non-UniFi APs (Alta Labs in fact), and have no UniFi switching either. 

 

So long as the UniFi Protect NVR is on the same network as the WiFi it’s connected to, it should auto discover and you’ll be away.

 

I’d imagine the PoE setup would be similar. So long as it lands on the same network/broadcast domain as the NVR, you should be fine. 




cisconz
cisconz
1334 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337132 29-Jan-2025 20:56
saf:

 

As @SumnerBoy mentioned, regardless of the IP layer, you’ll need a UniFi Protect instance, either on a UDM or Cloud Key for the doorbell to be adopted into. You could expose RTSP and use a third party NVR, however you wouldn’t get the push notifications and the like which is part of the reason of getting it, at least for me…

 

For my install, I opted with the two-wire 24Vac method as needed to keep cabling to a minimum width-wise. I have it WiFi connected to non-UniFi APs (Alta Labs in fact), and have no UniFi switching either. 

 

So long as the UniFi Protect NVR is on the same network as the WiFi it’s connected to, it should auto discover and you’ll be away.

 

I’d imagine the PoE setup would be similar. So long as it lands on the same network/broadcast domain as the NVR, you should be fine. 

 

 

 

 

Cloud Key Pro (With storage) UDM or UNVR, not CloudKey by itself.

 

You can move the device to another network once adopted if the Protect instance is remote, you just have to have routing to it (VPN or similar). 




saf

saf
135 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3337140 29-Jan-2025 21:27
cisconz:

 

Cloud Key Pro (With storage) UDM or UNVR, not CloudKey by itself.

 

You can move the device to another network once adopted if the Protect instance is remote, you just have to have routing to it (VPN or similar). 

 

 

Yes - this exactly. Should have been more specific! 😁




timbosan
2134 posts

Uber Geek


  #3337182 30-Jan-2025 08:33
BTW just to further clarify a few things:

* The Wi-fi doorbells don't have PoE - that's a different model https://store.ui.com/us/en?category=cameras-doorbells 
* The kit sold in NZ comes with a transformer designed to sit in your switchboard, however (from what I understand from my sparky) this is against the regulations in NZ (no low voltage in the switchboard) 

Not sure on other peoples experience but I always get crap Wifi on the doorbells due to the AP's being inside.



SumnerBoy
2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337183 30-Jan-2025 08:36
I have one of the G4 Doorbell Pro POE versions (purchased from GoWifi);

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ubiquiti/uvc-g4-doorbell-pro-poe-kit.html

 

Comes with the POE chime which also works great.

timbosan
2134 posts

Uber Geek


  #3337189 30-Jan-2025 08:48
SumnerBoy:

 

I have one of the G4 Doorbell Pro POE versions (purchased from GoWifi);

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ubiquiti/uvc-g4-doorbell-pro-poe-kit.html

 

Comes with the POE chime which also works great.

 



Actually another good point, the only notifications you get with just the Wifi version are in the app.  I have my Protect in HomeKit via HomeBridge and the doorbell runs on the HomePods, but not the cheapest way to achieve it! The chime is a good idea :-) 

But I find Protect is a very good application and has been getting a LOT of updates lately

 

 

SumnerBoy
2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337191 30-Jan-2025 08:50
Agreed, very happy with Protect on both my laptop browser and the Android app.

 

But the independent chime when someone pushes the doorbell, that everyone in the house can hear, is a worthy addition.

ShockProof

30 posts

Geek


  #3337528 30-Jan-2025 18:56
The Ubiquiti doorbells I am looking at are available at PBTech.  There are two versions sold, one includes a Ubiquiti chime which I thought was the only difference.  It is confusing because they are presented in different ways by PBTech.  I think now that the doorbell on its own is the wifi only version ($708) and the doorbell and chime combination ($923) are the PoE versions for both items (although the specs also includes wifi on the video unit).  So thank you for the tip that there was a difference. 

 

I see the Unifi website linked by timbosan doesn’t identify the ethernet version as have wifi capability.  Seems PBTech specs are not correct on this aspect. The Unifi website does mention the mobile app – does that talk to something else, not the doorbell?

 

Regarding extra low voltage in a switchboard, yes it is allowed, but there are restrictions.  My Schneider 230/24 Vac bell transformer is a safety isolating transformer to IEC standards and is an SELV supply for NZ standards, separated ELV which is separation from LV earth (i.e. it’s 24 V side is floating) and there are other requirements.

 

 

 

It’s going to take me some time to understand what you all are saying.  Network stuff takes a bit of time to sink in, I’m more into electrical power.


JemS
38 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3337531 30-Jan-2025 19:15
The Unifi Protect app talks to unifi protect running on a unifi console eg. Unvr, udm-pro etc, and that in turn talks to the doorbell.

timbosan
2134 posts

Uber Geek


  #3337533 30-Jan-2025 19:41
ShockProof:

 

The Ubiquiti doorbells I am looking at are available at PBTech.  There are two versions sold, one includes a Ubiquiti chime which I thought was the only difference.  It is confusing because they are presented in different ways by PBTech.  I think now that the doorbell on its own is the wifi only version ($708) and the doorbell and chime combination ($923) are the PoE versions for both items (although the specs also includes wifi on the video unit).  So thank you for the tip that there was a difference. 

 

I see the Unifi website linked by timbosan doesn’t identify the ethernet version as have wifi capability.  Seems PBTech specs are not correct on this aspect. The Unifi website does mention the mobile app – does that talk to something else, not the doorbell?

 

Regarding extra low voltage in a switchboard, yes it is allowed, but there are restrictions.  My Schneider 230/24 Vac bell transformer is a safety isolating transformer to IEC standards and is an SELV supply for NZ standards, separated ELV which is separation from LV earth (i.e. it’s 24 V side is floating) and there are other requirements.

 

 

 

It’s going to take me some time to understand what you all are saying.  Network stuff takes a bit of time to sink in, I’m more into electrical power.

 



A few starting points, purposefully not trying to overwhelm you but ALERT once you are in the Unifi sphere, its very easy to go "oh I need a few 4K cameras, and a Wifi Access point, and a router, and a switch, and a rack, and another access point, oh they even do an NAS and a EV charger.....".  So be warned ;-)

But starting point - the PROTECT app (not the Unifi app) is for managing Protect devices - cameras, NVR's (for recording), doorbells, etc.  The Unifi App is for the network side.  You will need the Protect app to setup the hardware, it works on Bluetooth to identity new devices.
Then devices, both something to record on (UNVR, CloudKey, etc.) as SumnerBoy mentioned and at least one camera.

Once up and running protect will show you footage (both live and recorded) and let you configure cameras (motion detection) and whatever NVR you have (recording quality etc).

Note - I have a UNVR, I am not 100% certain if Protect alone can setup the CloudKey if no network hardware is present, anyone help on that?

ShockProof

30 posts

Geek


  #3367436 25-Apr-2025 13:10
Hey, an associated question with this Ubiquiti system, outdoor cameras.

 

If I invest into Ubiquiti system then I should be thinking more than just a doorbell. Looking then at outdoor security cameras, the ones I can find are almost universally PoE powered.  This is a problem as betting ethernet cables to exterior locations would be a serious mess with cutting holes in celings and a big repair job and so not going to work for me.  Is there any way around this in the Ubiquiti system, thinking of battery powered cameras or solar/battery?

JemS
38 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3367446 25-Apr-2025 13:26
There are the usb powered wifi instant series cameras. https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTUBI80325/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Protect-UVC-G4-INS-G4-5MP2K-Instant

 

The G6 instant has just been released but not in stock in nz yet.

