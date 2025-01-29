ShockProof:

Does anyone have knowledge of installing this video doorbell? I have another brand installed that I need to replace, not working correctly. This Ubiquiti unit appears to have two ways to install. First is connect 16-24 Vac to the back, alter somehow the chime wiring, and connect the unit via wifi and using an App from Ubiquiti/Unif- this is similar to the one I currently have. The second install method is via ethernet (PoE) and here is the question. It seems that if I used ethernet, I will need to purchase Ubiquiti components like a gateway and a controller in order to make the system work, and maybe a switch as well. Has anyone done this ethernet method and is it correct, what does it cost to get started, fish hooks and that sort of thing? Also any thoughts on the wifi method?

For this unit, I like the no subscription method that they use.