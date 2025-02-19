Looking for recommendations / advice . We want to set up a camera at our padlocked gate (gate and 1km drive shared with 7 properties) because of problems with vandalism and unauthorised access.

No power, no wifi, but reasonable cell service at the gate.

I think we want cloud storage, that is accessible by multiple app users. There is a lot of access, so we don't want everything notified, but do want an app that is easy to identify saved clips of interest.

I have Eufy at my place in the city, but from what I can see cloud storage is only supported with the Homebase and wifi (plus the app is a bit ordinary).

Reolink seems to have some models which will meet our needs, but quite hard to be certain about what is fact and what is sales talk.

Has anyone done this ?

And in a perfect world we would have motion detection range of >20 metres, no visible lights at night and fantastic battery life. I figure we can paint our own camouflage on the white plastic they all seem to be.

Thanks

John