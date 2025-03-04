Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Homemade speed camera
aw747

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318914 4-Mar-2025 12:46
Hi All, 

A little project I have been working on recently, after getting frustrated with the number of vehicles speeding down our road. 

Problem Statement: 
How to capture the number plate of vehicles that have no regard for the 50 km/hr posted speed in our street. 
With no footpaths and people walking their dogs, riding their horses, it won't be long before a serious accident occurs. 

What technologies are available:
Radar - Available and not too expensive
Outdoor Security Camera - Found in a box in the garage
ESP32 - Have a few of these laying around
Computer for processing - Yep can repurpose an old box with linux


I looked at different technologies for speed detection. 

1) Camera and then map a known distance on the road and then use opencv to calculate the distance travelled by a vehicle over a certain time. 
* Not very reliable due to dropped frames from network camera and sun glare etc. 

2) Vehicle crossing two points (detectors) and then calculating the time to travel etc. 
* Only have access to my side of the road, nowhere to put reflectors in etc. 

3) Radar 24Ghz - LD2451 from HLK
*Not too expensive
*Small
*Easy enough to setup and read with ESP32
*Pretty accurate (some claim 1km/hr error rate if setup parallel to road surface.


LD2451 Module
Easy to get hold of 'Aliexpress'
Outputs serial data 
Lots of options to 'tweak' the output (angle, min speed, sensitivity)
Legal to use as low power


The LD2451 module is connected to an esp32 via the second serial input.
The ESP32 takes the data stream from the ld2451 module, and converts it to 'something useful'. Decodes the packets and outputs
Speed - Distance - Angle - SNR

The ESP32 then sends this via a webhook to the linux machine


On the linux machine I have a webhook listener 
The webhook listener is also capturing a continual 5 second camera buffer.  Camera is mounted on fence looking up the road. 
When the webhook listener gets speed information from the esp32 it buffers this also, waiting for the packet transmission to end and then does the following...

Looks at the speeds received
Balances them and gives them a weight according to the SNR.  Better SNR then a higher rating value. 
Takes the values, then as the sensor is not completely parallel to the road, I apply an offset using some formulas to come up with the best speed.

It then takes the video capture, and saves it as an mp4 of the event.


I then have another script that takes the video, looks through it and using opencv decides on the best frame to capture a still image.  It then uses Yolo to extract the numberplate. 
The numberplate is then OCR matched on the machine using Panda OCR

The script will output an image with the date/time - Estimated Speed and the Numberplate. 
It also outputs all data to a CSV file as well. 



Accuracy: 
Having driven the road in two different vehicles and using Ways on phone and doing 30 and 50, both times and both directions the accuracy was within 2 km/hr. 
It is never going to be exact speed, but gives a good indication of how the road is being 'used' . 

 1 | 2 | 3
Silvrav
449 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3349982 4-Mar-2025 13:05
Nice side project, but what is the ultimate goal here? Its not going to stop people from speeding.

 
 
 
 

r0bbie
240 posts

Master Geek


  #3349986 4-Mar-2025 13:13
How about a brought one

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007764447114.html?src=google&pdp_npi=4%40dis!NZD!374.10!152.93!!!!!%40!12000042127898508!ppc!!!&albch=shopping&acnt=298-731-3000&isdl=y&slnk=&plac=&mtctp=&albbt=Google_7_shopping&aff_platform=google&aff_short_key=UneMJZVf&=&albagn=888888&ds_e_adid=&ds_e_matchtype=&ds_e_device=c&ds_e_network=x&ds_e_product_group_id=&ds_e_product_id=en1005007764447114&ds_e_product_merchant_id=5386498797&ds_e_product_country=NZ&ds_e_product_language=en&ds_e_product_channel=online&ds_e_product_store_id=&ds_url_v=2&albcp=21627925371&albag=&isSmbAutoCall=false&needSmbHouyi=false&gad_source=1

 

 

aw747

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3349987 4-Mar-2025 13:14
Silvrav:

 

Nice side project, but what is the ultimate goal here? Its not going to stop people from speeding.

 



You are 100% correct. 

From any business vehicles identified I intend to inform their companies. 
Particularly the ones that have the 'How is my driving' stickers

Police have already been involved in one incident, and I intend to follow up with other cases.



shanes
257 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3350004 4-Mar-2025 14:26
Nice project!!

 

Quite a coincidence, a courier just delivered an LD 2451 for a project I am doing that needs to detect the presence of a car.

nitro
641 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3350008 4-Mar-2025 14:50
i'm gonna join the "cool project" comments, for sure. but i don't know that you can expect any action from this.

 

 

mattwnz
20058 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350018 4-Mar-2025 16:27
aw747:

 

Silvrav:

 

Nice side project, but what is the ultimate goal here? Its not going to stop people from speeding.

 



You are 100% correct. 

From any business vehicles identified I intend to inform their companies. 
Particularly the ones that have the 'How is my driving' stickers

Police have already been involved in one incident, and I intend to follow up with other cases.


 

 

 

 

Can't police ticket someone who is obviously speeding based on their visible speed, even if they aren't using a speed camera? eg the police maybe walking down the street and then see a car obviously speeding. If that is the case your camera could pick up those people and be reported to police?.

Silvrav
449 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3350020 4-Mar-2025 16:34
mattwnz:

 

aw747:

 

Silvrav:

 

Nice side project, but what is the ultimate goal here? Its not going to stop people from speeding.

 



You are 100% correct. 

From any business vehicles identified I intend to inform their companies. 
Particularly the ones that have the 'How is my driving' stickers

Police have already been involved in one incident, and I intend to follow up with other cases.


 

 

 

 

Can't police ticket someone who is obviously speeding based on their visible speed, even if they aren't using a speed camera? eg the police maybe walking down the street and then see a car obviously speeding. If that is the case your camera could pick up those people and be reported to police?.

 

 

 

 

and be challenged in court around OP qualifications to program speed camera's and licenses to operate said equipment. Not to mention for police to enforce it it has to be capture by approved agencies/operators and equipment.

 

 

 

I doubt even the companies will pay much attention to it.



aw747

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3350023 4-Mar-2025 16:37
No harm in police 'having a chat' to them.  

Can also be used to say to the police, instead of the once a week if you are lucky drive down my street, can you pay a bit more attention to it.

Project was designed to bring attention to the problem, not to have people 'prosecuted in court' 

RunningMan
8894 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350034 4-Mar-2025 17:01
What are the privacy implications of collecting and storing information such as rego numbers?

aw747

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3350042 4-Mar-2025 17:21
From what I have researched, it is not illegal to record and store the number plates. 

It is a public road
No other information is stored other than the date/time - estimated speed - OCR values. 

Number plates alone aren't personal info under the Privacy Act.
Estimated speed is just as it says
OCR value is of number plate. 
No other lookups are done to identify an individual.  They are just vehicles on a road, which is public space and as an individual have you have every right to record in public.  Different if this is an agency or business. 

No identifying information is ever shared on any platform including social media. 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2838 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350046 4-Mar-2025 17:35
r0bbie:

 

How about a brought one

 

 

Do you have any experience with these?

 

We need to replace our gate camera which was configured so we could read plates day and night. A dedicated plate camera would be great, especially if the OCR is accurate and can be easily accessed (ideally via MQTT).

MadEngineer
4233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3350053 4-Mar-2025 18:03
Interesting project, just don’t get yourself into the realm of trying to be a policeman.

 

See if you can download the list of stolen vehicles from the nzpolice website and have it look for any entries. 

 

https://www.police.govt.nz/can-you-help-us/stolen-vehicles?nondesktop




tweake
2309 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350057 4-Mar-2025 18:18
this has been done before.

 

downside is police can't use the footage to prosecute for speeding as it needs to be a certified system.

 

your best option is to get the license plate and pass details onto the roadwatch site https://forms.police.govt.nz/forms/community-roadwatch . make sure you id the vehicles correctly and beware there are tons of cars with incorrect colors listed and many cars with fake plates. usually run it through carjam first.

 

just be aware that police dgaf and may harass you to stop you putting in complaints. the roadwatch may get enough of the right attention especially if you pick up stolen vehicles, known drunk/drug drivers  etc or shows a regular problem. otherwise the odds of police doing anything is practically zero. 

johno1234
2715 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350059 4-Mar-2025 18:21
RunningMan:

 

What are the privacy implications of collecting and storing information such as rego numbers?

 

 

I would have thought none. It is public information as anyone can see it with their own eyes.

johno1234
2715 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350060 4-Mar-2025 18:23
If I were a business fleet owner and I heard my branded vehicles were pissing off members of the public I certainly would be having a wee chat with the driver. On the other hand people I know who manage fleets with vehicle trackers installed routinely ignore the speeding reports that they receive.

 

 

