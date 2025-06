sudo: MadEngineer: Yeah the term you’re looking for is occupancy sensor. Very common devices, used especially in bathrooms and even offices. The ones I have seen are timer only ... no override etc.

For example if you are in the shower, it may turn the light off after 5 minutes of no motion sensor (had this happen to me in a office bathroom) You know of any examples of devices?

Get one that's microwave based. They too come with downfalls though as they don't care for walls and they can be triggered by water running through pipes, meaning you have to set and position them carefully.Any sparky will know how to wire in an override

Example for a PIR model



Lots of ways to wire them. You could add a fan timer that's triggered only when the light comes on for example

What's the actual use case here and what do you want exactly to happen? Does the bathroom have natural lighting?