I currently own a Dream Machine SE. I stupidly bought it as an impulse buy when I purchased a new home, as my coworker has one and raves about it.

I do admit, it's bloody nice and do love the UI, but it's definitely super overkill for my small townhouse.



We really want to get some security cameras setup. Maybe about 3 outside (1 at the front, 1 doorbell and 1 at the back. Another on the side would be a bonus, but I can't see a feasible way to get Ethernet there yet).

I bought the Dream Machine, as I figured I would go with Ubiquiti. But the more I look into their camera pricing and stock issues, the more I regret going with this ecosystem. Reolink in comparison seems to be waaaaay cheaper for what you get. Although the sensor size of their turrets are surprisingly smaller than Ubiquitis (1/2.4" vs 1/2.49").

I'm pretty tech savvy and tempted to scrap this router in favour of a cheap TP-link solution or something and then go with a custom Reolink solution with Frigate etc.

Any opinions?

Or maybe Ubiquiti's setup is THAT good that I should stick with it. I'd obviously lose some $$$ selling this router after all.



So far I'm looking at getting a Unifi G5 Turret Ultra and maybe a Reolink equivalent to compare (or the Reolink doorbell, as the Ubiquiti doorbell is madly priced, although the screen is cool).