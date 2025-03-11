Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Home security cameras, which company to sell my soul to? (Ubiquiti, Reolink etc...)
AlDrag

228 posts

Master Geek


#318988 11-Mar-2025 18:03
Send private message quote this post

I currently own a Dream Machine SE. I stupidly bought it as an impulse buy when I purchased a new home, as my coworker has one and raves about it.
I do admit, it's bloody nice and do love the UI, but it's definitely super overkill for my small townhouse.

We really want to get some security cameras setup. Maybe about 3 outside (1 at the front, 1 doorbell and 1 at the back. Another on the side would be a bonus, but I can't see a feasible way to get Ethernet there yet).
I bought the Dream Machine, as I figured I would go with Ubiquiti. But the more I look into their camera pricing and stock issues, the more I regret going with this ecosystem. Reolink in comparison seems to be waaaaay cheaper for what you get. Although the sensor size of their turrets are surprisingly smaller than Ubiquitis (1/2.4" vs 1/2.49").

 

I'm pretty tech savvy and tempted to scrap this router in favour of a cheap TP-link solution or something and then go with a custom Reolink solution with Frigate etc.
Any opinions?
Or maybe Ubiquiti's setup is THAT good that I should stick with it. I'd obviously lose some $$$ selling this router after all.

So far I'm looking at getting a Unifi G5 Turret Ultra and maybe a Reolink equivalent to compare (or the Reolink doorbell, as the Ubiquiti doorbell is madly priced, although the screen is cool).

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352716 11-Mar-2025 19:38
Send private message quote this post

Friend of mine just got a Reolink PTZ (I just got back from helping him set it up) and it seems pretty decent.  It does live tracking in-camera and has a dual lens, wide to capture the whole area + zoom for detail.  He's replacing a Dahua + Frigate with this, which so far seems better performance at 1/4 the cost.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
AlDrag

228 posts

Master Geek


  #3352766 11-Mar-2025 19:41
Send private message quote this post

neb:

 

Friend of mine just got a Reolink PTZ (I just got back from helping him set it up) and it seems pretty decent.  It does live tracking in-camera and has a dual lens, wide to capture the whole area + zoom for detail.  He's replacing a Dahua + Frigate with this, which so far seems better performance at 1/4 the cost.

 

 

 

 

Wow that's dirt cheap compared to the unifi PTZ haha.

 

I wonder what the reolink software is like though.

JemS
40 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3352768 11-Mar-2025 19:43
Send private message quote this post

As far as I am aware, reolink cameras are ONVIF which means that you could have a mix of both with a Ubiquiti NVR/UDM. I am personally a Ubiquiti supporter and love the easiness and simple cloud access that doesn't cost anything.



AlDrag

228 posts

Master Geek


  #3352771 11-Mar-2025 19:50
Send private message quote this post

JemS:

 

As far as I am aware, reolink cameras are ONVIF which means that you could have a mix of both with a Ubiquiti NVR/UDM. I am personally a Ubiquiti supporter and love the easiness and simple cloud access that doesn't cost anything.

 

 

 

 

Sort of. While yes, Unifi Protect has ONVIF support, it's extremely basic. It only supports live view and recording, nothing else. No events, no audio even. Further support won't be added as they've expressed this is just for onoarding new customers with existing camera systems to ease the transition. Plus Unifi cameras do all their processing on the camera itself, which is weird....but I guess it means you never need to upgrade the NVR for more processing features...

Lias
5578 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352779 11-Mar-2025 20:03
Send private message quote this post

I've got a couple of RLC-830A's and a few static Reolinks and I'm pretty happy with them.

 

They are way cheaper from Reolink's own store on Aliexpress than they are from PB Tech etc.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

AlDrag

228 posts

Master Geek


  #3352790 11-Mar-2025 20:13
Send private message quote this post

Lias:

 

I've got a couple of RLC-830A's and a few static Reolinks and I'm pretty happy with them.

 

They are way cheaper from Reolink's own store on Aliexpress than they are from PB Tech etc.

 

 

 

 

How's the software for quickly scrubbing video and motion events? All of that is free I assume? 

 

Are you using your own NVR?

Lias
5578 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352918 11-Mar-2025 22:25
Send private message quote this post

AlDrag:

 

Are you using your own NVR?

 

 

I'm not using an NVR or any of their native stuff, just an RSTP stream to my Milestone Xprotect server.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.



SumnerBoy
2067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352969 12-Mar-2025 09:07
Send private message quote this post

AlDrag:

 

Sort of. While yes, Unifi Protect has ONVIF support, it's extremely basic. It only supports live view and recording, nothing else. No events, no audio even.

 

 

Can't you add one of their AI Port modules in front of "dumb" cameras to add all the Unifi AI/smart detection stuff? 

 

I just looked up the price tho... $431+GST!!

AlDrag

228 posts

Master Geek


  #3352974 12-Mar-2025 09:19
Send private message quote this post

SumnerBoy:

 

Can't you add one of their AI Port modules in front of "dumb" cameras to add all the Unifi AI/smart detection stuff? 

 

I just looked up the price tho... $431+GST!!

 

 

 

 

Yea it's insane, and apparently it still doesn't provide audio support for 3rd party cameras. Just ridiculous.

The more I think about it though, I think I might stick with Unifi. I already have the overpriced router/nvr. And the G5 Turret Ultra is the perfect form factor for my home and surprisngly well priced compared to reolink turrets. Just wish it had a bigger sensor and was 4k. Oh well.

SumnerBoy
2067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352977 12-Mar-2025 09:28
Send private message quote this post

I built a new house a couple of years ago and made the decision to go all-in with Unifi. I have never once regretted that decision. Might have cost a bit more than buying cheaper networking gear and cameras, but everything "just works", there are constant upgrades and improvements to the software, and everything is configured and maintained thru a single "pane-of-glass".

 

I recommend it to anyone who asks, especially those that are not network engineers (i.e. pretty much everyone!).

AlDrag

228 posts

Master Geek


  #3353102 12-Mar-2025 12:59
Send private message quote this post

Screw it, ordered a G5 Turret Ultra in black. I want to at least experience what the software is like and go from there. Not toooo bad, $250, and it has a slightly bigger sensor compared to Reolink's turrets (and comes in black).
Maybe I will order the Reolink doorbell, because it's so cheap, and see how I like the software integration from each.

lxsw20
3525 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3353152 12-Mar-2025 13:17
Send private message quote this post

The AI Port is apparently going to support up to 5 unifi cameras in a future update. I'll probably grab one then.

 

 

 

Turret Ultra is my plan for the the front of our new build, along with the PoE Doorbell, and a few G3 Flexs around the place.

AlDrag

228 posts

Master Geek


  #3353160 12-Mar-2025 13:24
Send private message quote this post

lxsw20:

 

The AI Port is apparently going to support up to 5 unifi cameras in a future update. I'll probably grab one then.

 

 

 

Turret Ultra is my plan for the the front of our new build, along with the PoE Doorbell, and a few G3 Flexs around the place.

 

 

The AI features do feel a bit gimmicky. Supposedly license plate detection doesn't work that well at a distance, and with the Turret Ultra, the sensor is probably not large enough to see the license plates properly at a distance at night anyway.

I think I heard face detection is also a gimmick. Not sure how well the other features work though, like detecting colour of the car etc.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353276 12-Mar-2025 19:07
Send private message quote this post

AlDrag: I wonder what the reolink software is like though.

 

I can let you know in a couple of days.  AFAIK it's all accessible via ONVIF, he's going to hook it up to the same Frigate setup the Dahua was on.

AlDrag

228 posts

Master Geek


  #3353277 12-Mar-2025 19:08
Send private message quote this post

neb

 

I can let you know in a couple of days.  AFAIK it's all accessible via ONVIF, he's going to hook it up to the same Frigate setup the Dahua was on.

 

 

 

 

Looking forward to hearing about it :) 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright