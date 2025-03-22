I'm pretty sure I'm asking about something that doesn't exist...

We have a big old house with a total of 5 heat pumps, 3 of which are connected to a single (huge) exterior unit. They are all Daikins of varying vintages. Each one has a Sensibo Air unit controlling it. They are generally all managed via Apple Home (or in the event of occasional random glitches, the Sensibo app).

Unfortunately the in-laws can't cope with this, and when I get home find they have tracked down the hidden old remotes and have turned them up to 26 and everything is out of synch with the apps :-(

So what we need is a thing a bit like a Nest thermostat or the Aqara touch dial in each room so they can see what the temp is and how to turn it up... which would sync state with Sensibo (or Homekit).

Preferably something that doesn't look like a bag of spanners.

I also have Home Assistant running for stuff that Home app can't do, but TBH it's a bit redundant as I'm the only person who uses it in the house!

Any thoughts?

Just give up and use the Daikin RCs?

cheers

b