Rotary dial thermostat with display... that works with Sensibo?
bendud

313 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#319101 22-Mar-2025 11:05
Send private message

I'm pretty sure I'm asking about something that doesn't exist...

 

We have a big old house with a total of 5 heat pumps, 3 of which are connected to a single (huge) exterior unit. They are all Daikins of varying vintages. Each one has a Sensibo Air unit controlling it. They are generally all managed via Apple Home (or in the event of occasional random glitches, the Sensibo app). 

 

Unfortunately the in-laws can't cope with this, and when I get home find they have tracked down the hidden old remotes and have turned them up to 26 and everything is out of synch with the apps :-(

 

So what we need is a thing a bit like a Nest thermostat or the Aqara touch dial in each room so they can see what the temp is and how to turn it up... which would sync state with Sensibo (or Homekit).

 

Preferably something that doesn't look like a bag of spanners.

 

I also have Home Assistant running for stuff that Home app can't do, but TBH it's a bit redundant as I'm the only person who uses it in the house!

 

Any thoughts?

 

Just give up and use the Daikin RCs?

 

cheers

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

Create new topic
RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3356294 22-Mar-2025 11:19
Send private message

Couple of thoughts:

 

1) Sensibo are normally good at keeping in sync if an IR remote is used, as long as they are placed where they also receive the IR signal. Their inbuilt IR transmitter is pretty bright, so they can easily be at a 90 degree angle if that means they will receive a remote signal better.

 

2) Got a homepod? Use voice commands instead via homekit.

 

3) Get a homekit button that you set up for A/C on/off and stick it to the wall. Aqara do some that need an Aqara hub but there are plenty of brands around if you look.



bendud

313 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3356295 22-Mar-2025 11:44
Send private message

Thanks. I think a separate button would need some state display otherwise it will just get twirled randomly…

 

The Aqara dial gets pretty mixed reviews and isn’t cheap (or available in NZ). 
b




From the Antarctic Riviera

RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3356297 22-Mar-2025 12:02
Send private message

Button, not dial. Just on/off.



Zorg2000
72 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3356300 22-Mar-2025 12:40
Send private message

Have you looked at Sonoff Wall display or Shelly Wall display running Home Assistant? Could get expensive though for 5. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4QYVoi2WOQ

bendud

313 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3356303 22-Mar-2025 12:51
Send private message

Realistically only two needed for the main living areas. Worth a think especially as renovations planned. 

 

thanks

 

 

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

Senecio
2693 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3356325 22-Mar-2025 15:41
Send private message

A cheap older generation iPad mini mounted on the wall? Might still be a push for the in-laws but if its sole purpose was for climate control with no other apps installed it might be easier for them?

Create new topic





