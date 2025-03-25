I have a Solis S6 inverter, fitted with a Eastron SDM630MCT consumption meter. The meter uses 3 CTs to monitor the current and hence the power. The inverter polls the meter on a regular basis across a RS485 modbus wire to fetch numerous data points.

I want to move the meter so that it is sited at the point where the grid is connected to the property so the inverter is aware of other loads such as the car charger in a stand alone garage. There is a ethernet cable connecting the garage and house i.e. a LAN connection.

Before physically moving the meter I've tried a local replication using two RS485/ETH bridges from Waveshare in the following configuration:

Inverter (rs 485 master)

waveshare bridge set as tcp client (pointing to ip/port of the tcp server)

network switch

waveshare bridge set as tcp server

meter (rs 485 slave)

According to waveshare tech support this should work, but there's no connection. The active lights on the bridges are on, but the data is not seen by the inverter.

Any clues in getting this to work would be helpful.

Edit: direct connection of CT over this distance is not an option. Neither is using one of the TP in the Cat6 cable.