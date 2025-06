10A is a common limit in NZ. Anything you can buy from an appliance store and plug in yourself will be under that limit.

Assuming your solar gear outputs 240 volts, 10 amps of current = 2400 watts of power. This is the most common limit of power outlets and power multiboards in NZ. All standard plug in appliances will consume less than this, though heating items like a toaster, hair dryer, or jug may get close. This is why you generally can't use two heating devices from one electrical outlet or multiboard without risking popping a fuse.

An appliance using 1200w of power will suck 5A of current @ 240v, so about half the capacity of the Tapo smart plug. Check the specifications of your appliance to crunch your own numbers.

I have one of these Tapo P110 units and the app shows me Energy Usage today. It does not break down to Amps, but you can do some calculations yourself if keen.

The Tapo will not actively tell you if it is offline, but if you check the app twice a day and the smart plug is not reporting in, the breaker has likely tripped and someone should go and give it a kick. A freezer being unpowered for 24 hours won't cause any significant harm.