Dump some water using the TPR valve (pull handle at top of cylinder). Stick a thermometer in it and see how hot it is. Should be 60-65C ish, maybe a few degrees lower.

1.5kW is unusually low for an HWC unless you've specifically had the element replaced to be lower power for better solar behaviour, or it's a very old or very small cylinder. Are you sure it's not on the emergency supply and you're actually measuring it?



With a reasonable-size cylinder on a 1.5kW element you should be looking at 4h or more to reheat.

Could well be failed element.

C16 MCB won't trip on 300VA; you need 4kVA sustained for an hour or much more current for a shorter time.