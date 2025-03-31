Not sure where to post this, but wanted to ask if potentially a signal jammer has been used on our security cameras, or if there's any other logical explanation for the tech issue?

When viewing camera footage simultaneously from two cameras, there are periods where one camera 'freezes' while other keeps clicking over. The frozen camera then catches up to the other one some time later.

(Not sure if you can make it out, but left camera says 9.34 and right says 9.29)

This has happened at different times on each camera, funnily enough at times when we wanted to check the footage in the last week

My car was broken into it seems a few days ago, and there is periods of time where no footage is recorded on the closest camera.

I went to neighbours across the road, as one camera directly faces my car but they too have periods of missing footage.

We've also had issues with cellphone signal, not being able to make or receive calls, among other things,Is there potentially something dodgy going on or all just major coincidence?