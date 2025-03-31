Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Signal jamming ?? home security camera?
allywild

14 posts

Geek


#319179 31-Mar-2025 09:17
Send private message quote this post

Not sure where to post this, but wanted to ask if potentially a signal jammer has been used on our security cameras, or if there's any other logical explanation for the tech issue?

 

When viewing camera footage simultaneously from two cameras, there are periods where one camera 'freezes' while other keeps clicking over. The frozen camera then catches up to the other one some time later.

 

 

(Not sure if you can make it out, but left camera says 9.34 and right says 9.29)

 

This has happened at different times on each camera, funnily enough at times when we wanted to check the footage in the last week 

 

My car was broken into it seems a few days ago, and there is periods of time where no footage is recorded on the closest camera. 

 

I went to neighbours across the road, as one camera directly faces my car but they too have periods of missing footage.

 

We've also had issues with cellphone signal, not being able to make or receive calls, among other things,Is there potentially something dodgy going on or all just major coincidence?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8176 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358859 31-Mar-2025 09:32
Send private message quote this post

Moved to a more appropriate sub-forum. 




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Gordy7
1858 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358864 31-Mar-2025 09:51
Send private message quote this post

Muphy's law at play!

 

What make and model are the cameras?

 

Where do the cameras record their video and snapshots?

 

Perhasps you need to add an extra camera for redundancy for your car.

 

Have you searched the internet regarding the reliability and the possibility of attacks of your cameras?

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358869 31-Mar-2025 10:03
Send private message quote this post

Could be that the camera is in a bad Wi-Fi spot?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure



richms
27826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358874 31-Mar-2025 10:17
Send private message quote this post

Wireless is best effort, and IME with wireless cameras they put in minimal effort to them. Hell, so many of them are still just single band 2.4GHz so lucky to work at the best of times.




Richard rich.ms

olivernz
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358877 31-Mar-2025 10:19
Send private message quote this post

So most likely cause is bad WiFi coverage and/or crowded Wifi channel. But outages that long are not really what you'd expect.

 

If I was a criminal I would definitely use a jammer. Hence my cameras are all PoE. But most crims I have seen so far lack the deeper insights to life to do that. 

 

As for cell phone reception, that is totally different bands and likely unrelated.

 

 

Tinkerisk
4015 posts

Uber Geek


  #3358878 31-Mar-2025 10:19
Send private message quote this post

Security cameras should not use WiFi, ever.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 0.1PB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

nitro
598 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3358880 31-Mar-2025 10:23
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Could be that the camera is in a bad Wi-Fi spot?

 

 

The description "The frozen camera then catches up to the other one some time later." does suggest connectivity issue for that camera. Maybe check that first, if only to get it out of the way of debugging your issue.

 

 



olivernz
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358882 31-Mar-2025 10:35
Send private message quote this post

Tinkerisk:

 

Security cameras should not use WiFi, ever.

 

 

Tell that to the manufacturers that do things like motion triggered, battery operated Wifi cameras! 24/7 FTW!

richms
27826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358890 31-Mar-2025 10:46
Send private message quote this post

The issue is that there may be a small glitch on the wifi - perhaps if you have extenders it is moving between the 2 networks and the NVR loses its connection to it, then the ARP has to time out before it will reconnect etc if it has moved to a repeater. Or the camera is rebooting because its lost connection. There really is not much to diagnose on this.

 

But a deauther is an easy to make thing that will affect 2.4GHz devices - just need an ESP module and some easy to find software, it will kick off things it finds. Management frames are sent at a low speed so the range can be good that they can hit things from, particually as the camera is outside and can probably see devices 100m away. The cheap ESP deauth only works on 2.4GHz, there is another board that will do 5GHz but the feedback I have had is that its pretty bad.

 

WPA3 brings protected frames as a requirement, but good luck finding a camera that implements it.

 

One solution to that is to use a proprietary wireless camera that is not wifi, but then you are just at the mercy of obscurity stopping it from happening.

 

Or just installed wired PoE or coax HD cameras that are not subject to wireless interference.




Richard rich.ms

richms
27826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358891 31-Mar-2025 10:48
Send private message quote this post

olivernz:

 

Tell that to the manufacturers that do things like motion triggered, battery operated Wifi cameras! 24/7 FTW!

 

 

You mean the ones that have to wake up and start recording so miss the most important parts? Yeah, those are great.




Richard rich.ms

allywild

14 posts

Geek


  #3359048 31-Mar-2025 14:22
Send private message quote this post

Gordy7:

 

Muphy's law at play!

 

What make and model are the cameras?

 

Where do the cameras record their video and snapshots?

 

Perhasps you need to add an extra camera for redundancy for your car.

 

Have you searched the internet regarding the reliability and the possibility of attacks of your cameras?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hikvision cameras, hardwired I thought, record to a dedicated PC/drive with monitor. 

 

 

 

I'd done a little research after someone had suggested jamming, just weird it's never happened before and had the system in place couple of years

allywild

14 posts

Geek


  #3359049 31-Mar-2025 14:24
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Could be that the camera is in a bad Wi-Fi spot?

 

 

Sorry, I'm pretty sure they are hard wired, it's Hikvision. 

nitro
598 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3359056 31-Mar-2025 14:28
Send private message quote this post

Tinkerisk:

 

Security cameras should not use WiFi, ever.

 

 

i have to disagree with the "ever" part. while it is certainly ideal from a reliability point of view, most of us aren't securing Fort Knox.

 

in fact, for residential purposes it's more of a (hope to be a) deterrent, or something to present as evidence. and wifi can be made reliable - radio jammers are illegal in NZ. there are also options with built-in batteries that'll keep recording even on a wifi interruption and/or power outage.

 

all i'm saying is that it's better to have a wifi one, than none at all.

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3359057 31-Mar-2025 14:28
Send private message quote this post

If they are hardwired then jamming would not work on them.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

allywild

14 posts

Geek


  #3359058 31-Mar-2025 14:30
Send private message quote this post

olivernz:

 

So most likely cause is bad WiFi coverage and/or crowded Wifi channel. But outages that long are not really what you'd expect.

 

If I was a criminal I would definitely use a jammer. Hence my cameras are all PoE. But most crims I have seen so far lack the deeper insights to life to do that. 

 

As for cell phone reception, that is totally different bands and likely unrelated.

 

 

 

 

Apologies, I am pretty sure they are hardwired, there's a dedicated drive and monitor in the office. hikvision is the brand. 

 

 

 

Not happened before until this week that I'm aware of, and as mentioned at times that we wanted to check something. 

 

 

 

Some weird stuff going on in the neighborhood recently so who knows. 

 

 

 

Cellphone issue yes probably unrelated, thought id mention anyway 

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright