Not sure if anyone has some good suggestions (maybe even the magic words I need to make a query) - I am drawing a bit of a blank.

We have some Jabra Panacast 20 USB webcams. We are using them to record conversation in a room where the people are up to 3-4 meters away.

They work fine for video, but like nearly every webcam/conference cam, the microphones seem built to pick up voices only within a meter or two, then nothing.

I purchased a Jabra Speak2 55 bluetooth microphone/speaker to use more centrally in the room. It is an improvement - but still I wouldnt say it was great...

In the 'old' days, a Handicam seemed to have a microphone that would happily pick up people speaking in a room.

Does anyone know of a (USB connection preferably) microphone that is built to comfortably pick up spoken voices in a real 3m radius?