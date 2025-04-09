Bought a Beurer blood pressure monitor at lunchtime

I bought that one because it was rechargeable, I also hate throwing out batteries .

For it to work "properly" ie even to set the date and time, you MUST use their App and connect to the device by Bluetooth.

This gives them permission to grab a LOT of confidential information and send it to Germany.

Say no to data collection and you lose access to things like setting the date.

Any data they have collected remains their property.

By 5:30 it was returned for a full refund

But I now have another company I will never use.

Yes, more can be done by having a App, but that still does not mean it needs to share that information elsewhere.