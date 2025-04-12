Morning all,

Yesterday I purchased a Brilliant Smart Wifi 9W CCT A60 E27 LED Bulb for a table lamp that I have. I have two of these bulbs in seperate table lamps (same two bulbs and lamps).

Issue is that the new bulb gives a random faint flicker when turned off (on at switch but off in the app). This only happens with the new bulb (whether off for a minute or a couple of hours). The older bulb doesn’t do this at all, in either lamp. Whereas the new bulb does it in both. Both lamps are plugged into the same powerboard.

should I just take the new bulb back and get it replaced? Just bad luck?

Thanks