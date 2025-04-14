Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Assistant - starting over in a new house
#319327 14-Apr-2025 10:06
I've moved house recently and want to start over from scratch with my Home Assistant setup.  In my previous house, which I owned, I had compiled a hodgepodge of different types of devices.  I also had no idea what I was doing (still have no idea, really, but I know a lot more about what I don't know!) and it was a pretty messy setup.  I've moved into a rental and so my setup is likely going to be a lot simpler.  For now, I'm probably just going to reuse some of my Tuya lights in a few places, with some Zigbee switches and maybe the EmulatedHue integration to connect into Alexa for voice control.  

 

The purist in me just wants to blast away the old setup and start again but I'm not sure if there's a specific/proper way to go about this.  I installed HomeAssistant OS (I think) on a Raspberry Pi.  What's the best way to wipe that clean and start over?  I've tried looking at the HA forums but it left me more confused than I was to begin with.

  #3363872 14-Apr-2025 11:02
I'd probably make sure I have a good backup then reinstall the OS. If it was my setup on Docker I'd just delete the config directory, but not sure how easy that is on HAOS.

