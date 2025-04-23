I've been looking for a DC UPS to power a Pi4, but I've come to the conclusion there's no good products easily available. I guess I'll get a standard 230V UPS.

The UPS will go into a cupboard in my sons bedroom, and will run the Pi4, and potentially the ONT and a Fritzbox 7590. I'd like something quiet, ideally no fan noise during normal operation, doesn't matter if it makes a noise during a power cut. Ideally $200 or below.

I had an APC UPS once that made an annoying high pitched noise, so bad I returned it. It would be good to avoid that sort of thing. I'd also like a UPS that doesn't beep when there are power problems.

Looking at:

Eaton 5E Gen 2 around 480W for $153 - but it beeps regularly if there's poor power quality or running on battery

Dynamix Defender 390W for $180 - smaller battery for more money, and reviews say it beeps regularly if there are power problems

Any suggestions?