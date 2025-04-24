We currently have a Schlage S-6800 (now discontinued), but it has started to often not auto-lock when we close the door. So if you're in a hurry and don't notice that it didn't play the chiming sound to indicate it has locked, it can remain unlocked after you leave the house. Not ideal.

It's out of warranty, and the fingerprint sensor was always a bit finnicky, so looking at replacing and after recommendations.

Requirements:

Fingerprint reader

Autolocking when door closes

All-in-one unit (i.e. not a separate lever/handle and deadbolt)

Remote monitoring and unlocking/locking over Internet

Ability to integrate with HomeAssitant preferred (but not necessarily a deal breaker)

Any suggestions welcome, especially those with personal experience.

Thanks