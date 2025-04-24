Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Paul1977

#319430 24-Apr-2025 13:50
We currently have a Schlage S-6800 (now discontinued), but it has started to often not auto-lock when we close the door. So if you're in a hurry and don't notice that it didn't play the chiming sound to indicate it has locked, it can remain unlocked after you leave the house. Not ideal.

 

It's out of warranty, and the fingerprint sensor was always a bit finnicky, so looking at replacing and after recommendations.

 

Requirements:

 

  • Fingerprint reader
  • Autolocking when door closes
  • All-in-one unit (i.e. not a separate lever/handle and deadbolt)
  • Remote monitoring and unlocking/locking over Internet
  • Ability to integrate with HomeAssitant preferred (but not necessarily a deal breaker)

Any suggestions welcome, especially those with personal experience.

 

Thanks

saf

  #3367145 24-Apr-2025 14:51
We have the Lockly Secure Pro and love it!

 

Never had an issue with it at all, has always locked behind us and the battery life is.... insane. Just touched on 3 years on the original batteries, with 40% still in the tank! HOW?




