Looking for recommendations for screen size and resolution for digital wall calendar.

I've recently mounted an old 13" notebook on the wall showing Google Calendar and Google Photos screen saver. I really like the idea but the screen is too small so have been looking at upgrade options.*

First issue, screen size and resolution. I've tested 24" monitors and am inclined to think they're still too small, so was looking at 27" or perhaps even 32". But I don't have anything that size to test myself so keen on any thoughts from anyone that has done this and wishing you'd gone bigger or smaller.

I don't want to spend a fortune, so was inclined to stick with 1080p unless there is a compelling case for something higher res?

* All Rabbit holes have been duly followed and DAKboard and Magic Mirror options considered as well as the current web browser tuned to Google.