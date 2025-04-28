Hi all,

I am looking to buy a couple of those cigarette lighter port car chargers for our cars so my wife and I can charge our phones (and other devices) while driving. But I would like them to be fast chargers (like proper fast charging, the same as when you charge from the OEM charger in a 240v plug)

I have had a few chargers before but the charge on them has been weak, so weak that the phones battery actually drains even while charging on these charges while using GPS (something I do a lot).

I would also like one with two USB A outlets, so many these days have one USB A outlet and one USB C outlet which we do not want.

I currently use the charger that came with my dash cam which is a 70mai 5v 2.0a (or 2.5a), the charge this provides is slow.

The confusion I have when looking for a new one is there is so many different things to measure the charge with, my wall charger has an output of 9v, my current car charger says 2.0a, the chargers in the shop advertise how many watts they are, so before buying another one I thought someone on here might be able to point me in the right direction or clarify things a bit?

I would love if both USB A ports could fast charge simultaneously, but i understand that could be a big as, but I understand that may not be possible at all, so as long as one port can fast charge ill be happy.

If its relevant my phone is an S9 and my wife's phone is a iphone that's just a few years old.

PB Tech do seem to have large supply, but not many with two USB A outlets, and I am unsure if they would be a proper fast charge or not.

I was trying to steer clear of buying one online because I plan to return if its not actually a fast charge, but I have see just one I think might meet my criteria, I have put a snapshot of the specs below, the listing title also says 36w (if that helps).

Lastly, hoping to get something for around $30 or less if at all possible, I see some retailing for $60-$70, I could never spend that much on a car charger! If I cant get fast charging for that price I would still be interested to hear what my next cheapest option is though.

Edit - Just realised that picture is quite small, specs say

Voltage input 12-24v

USB 1 OUT/5V/3A 9V/2A 12V/1.5A

USB 2 OUT/5v/3A 9V/2A 12V/1.5A