Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Double port USB fast charger for car?
David321

457 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319464 28-Apr-2025 07:59
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, 

 

I am looking to buy a couple of those cigarette lighter port car chargers for our cars so my wife and I can charge our phones (and other devices) while driving. But I would like them to be fast chargers (like proper fast charging, the same as when you charge from the OEM charger in a 240v plug)

 

I have had a few chargers before but the charge on them has been weak, so weak that the phones battery actually drains even while charging on these charges while using GPS (something I do a lot).

 

I would also like one with two USB A outlets, so many these days have one USB A outlet and one USB C outlet which we do not want.

 

I currently use the charger that came with my dash cam which is a 70mai 5v 2.0a (or 2.5a), the charge this provides is slow.

 

The confusion I have when looking for a new one is there is so many different things to measure the charge with, my wall charger has an output of 9v, my current car charger says 2.0a, the chargers in the shop advertise how many watts they are, so before buying another one I thought someone on here might be able to point me in the right direction or clarify things a bit?

 

I would love if both USB A ports could fast charge simultaneously, but i understand that could be a big as, but I understand that may not be possible at all, so as long as one port can fast charge ill be happy.

 

If its relevant my phone is an S9 and my wife's phone is a iphone that's just a few years old. 

 

PB Tech do seem to have  large supply, but not many with two USB A outlets, and I am unsure if they would be a proper fast charge or not.

 

I was trying to steer clear of buying one online because I plan to return if its not actually a fast charge, but I have see just one I think might meet my criteria, I have put a snapshot of the specs below, the listing title also says 36w (if that helps).

 

Lastly, hoping to get something for around $30 or less if at all possible, I see some retailing for $60-$70, I could never spend that much on a car charger! If I cant get fast charging for that price I would still be interested to hear what my next cheapest option is though.

 

 

 

Edit - Just realised that picture is quite small, specs say

 

Voltage input 12-24v

 

USB 1 OUT/5V/3A 9V/2A 12V/1.5A

 

USB 2 OUT/5v/3A 9V/2A 12V/1.5A

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 




_David_

Create new topic
mrgsm021
1458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3368145 28-Apr-2025 08:12
Send private message quote this post

Couple of questions come to mind:

 

     

  1. Why two USB-A ports? These days USB-C ports will provide the fast charging.
  2. What devices will be charged in the car?

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
David321

457 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3368147 28-Apr-2025 08:18
Send private message quote this post

mrgsm021:

 

Couple of questions come to mind:

 

     

  1. Why two USB-A ports? These days USB-C ports will provide the fast charging.
  2. What devices will be charged in the car?

 

 

 

 

Yeah I understand USB C is the way forward, but I have so many USB A to USB C cables and only one USB C to USB C cable (wifes iPhone). I understand USB A can provide fast charge for my S9 (and I am guessing my wifes iPhone) so I want to USB A outlets so I don't have to replace all my cables for every device. Usually when on road trips etc I have my phone charging while using the GPS, and sometimes other devices at the same time, headphones, action cameras, kids ipad etc.




_David_

Asteros
172 posts

Master Geek


  #3368149 28-Apr-2025 08:25
Send private message quote this post

I believe the fastest widely available standard USB A charging spec is 12W. There were certain brands that offered higher than this but I don't think Samsung nor Apple did. Even if you get a USB A to USB C cable, I think you are limited to 15W.

 

Regardless, I think 12W or 15W can be considered fast in this context. It should provide charge to the battery whilst using the device.

 

Hope this helps.



Asteros
172 posts

Master Geek


  #3368151 28-Apr-2025 08:29
Send private message quote this post

If you are primarily charging your two phones, a USB-C PD charger will get you the same "fast charge" as the 240V plug you describe. 

mrgsm021
1458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3368153 28-Apr-2025 08:36
Send private message quote this post

I have a few multi port car chargers and they all have single port USB-A. 

 

Even if you can get ones with more than 1 USB-A port, you'd likely get only one port with "fast" charging, such as QC3.0 standard.

 

For phones such as S9, 15W would suffice since that's the max it supports, but for things like iPads, it'll struggle to top up, albeit very slowly.

 

For me, USB-A ports have been relegated to charging headphones or smart watches.

nitro
613 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3368163 28-Apr-2025 09:02
Send private message quote this post

David321:

 

Yeah I understand USB C is the way forward, but I have so many USB A to USB C cables and only one USB C to USB C cable (wifes iPhone). I understand USB A can provide fast charge for my S9 (and I am guessing my wifes iPhone) so I want to USB A outlets so I don't have to replace all my cables for every device. Usually when on road trips etc I have my phone charging while using the GPS, and sometimes other devices at the same time, headphones, action cameras, kids ipad etc.

 

 

but why would you need to replace all your cables for every device? don't you only need one USB-C to USB-C cable (the other being an A-to-C) to stay with the 2-port (A+C) charger?

 

 

Oblivian
7269 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3368175 28-Apr-2025 09:27
Send private message quote this post

I spent nearly an hour going through all the ones still left on the shelf for black fri sales and ended up with a xiaomi (for my oppo) for assurance. Little overkill as it only does vocc not supervocc as some reviews claimed.

 

The clones all appear to now copy the look of that one. 67w, (actually 55 when both in use. They all seem to market the 2 highest outputs possible added together. Which hardly meets reality). But 50ish seems common.

 

QC charges from both output types. But you'll need usbc for anything needing more than 9V or so.

 

You really have to dig for the actual specs and desired output v/a combo needed.

 

I wouldn't expect many of the $20 ones to live up to claims. You also need a fairly assuring cable. I've seen usbc ones from china unable to negotiate or even do android auto.



Asteros
172 posts

Master Geek


  #3368179 28-Apr-2025 09:34
Send private message quote this post

Oblivian:

 

You really have to dig for the actual specs and desired output v/a combo needed.

 

 

 

 

This is great advice. Figure out the charging specs of the devices you want to charge and purchase a charger that matches them. I believe that your S9 is a 15W Quickcharge 2.0 and your Iphone is a USB-C which usually 20W USB-C PD.

bagheera
532 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3368186 28-Apr-2025 10:11
Send private message quote this post

Personally I would get another usb c to USB c cable, and get something like this, then you can also charge your USB c charging laptop in the car too (or your next laptop if your current one does not)

 

 

 

Baseus 160W Car Charger QC 5.0 Fast Quick Charging PPS PD3.0 USB Type C Car Phone Charge For iPhone 13 14 15 Pro Laptops Tablets - AliExpress 202192403

 

 

 

if you click on the tab, the one with cable is NZ$40.60

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright