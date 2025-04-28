Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Leaky capacitors on Yamaha electric piano motherboard?
Lizard1977

#319467 28-Apr-2025 11:19
My 7yo is learning the piano and so her grandmother gave her a Yamaha CVP-6 Clavinova that she got from a friend, and has been sitting in a garage for a wee while.  It appears to be quite an old model (1980s?) but by all accounts it was fully working when it was put into storage.

 

When we got it inside and turned it on, we discovered that a very specific set of keys didn't work.  They are the same keys in each octave - 2 white, and 1 black.  Then, weirdly, I came back later (a day or so) and turned it on and the keys worked - briefly - before stopping again.

 

Yesterday I got around to opening it up to see if this was a dust situation.  I managed to pull the cover off to expose the circuit boards and found what I think might be capacitor leakage.

 

    

 

 

 

 

I'm by no means an expert on capacitors, but I've read a little about the issues with leaky capacitors in retro computers and the damage they can do to the motherboard.  Is this what's happened here?  And if there are any piano experts in the forum, would this likely explain the selective silence from some keys?

richms
  #3368225 28-Apr-2025 11:36
The brown poo like stuff is glue to hold the capacitors. If they leak it will be watery corrosive stuff.

 

When the glue goes like that it can become slightly conductive which is a problem at higher voltages, and it can be corrosive, but if its only between the capacitor case and the board its not a problem yet.

 

Would need to see how the keys operate to know if its got a flex PCB or something that may be bad in there, but its not going to be that glue causing it.




tweake
  #3368229 28-Apr-2025 11:47
check the blue wire coming out of the transformer, it looks like its bare. overheating transformer?

SaltyNZ
  #3368250 28-Apr-2025 12:44
Personally I would just take it to a Yamaha servicing shop. Musicworks will fix it. 

 

If it was capacitors I'd expect all keys to be equally bad. It's a digital piano. They don't have capacitors specific to certain keys. I would bet it's the keyboard itself, which will share some wiring between keys. 




