ESP8266 API in Home Assistant?
peejayw

1830 posts

Uber Geek


#319472 28-Apr-2025 14:44
I have an ESP8266 sending data from a moisture probe, been working fine for some time.
It is now throwing this error........

 

 

 

 

14:36:08

 

[W]

 

[component:170]

 

 

Component api cleared Warning flag

 

 

 

 

14:36:08

 

[W]

 

[api.connection:107]

 

 

: Reading failed: BAD_INDICATOR errno=11

 

 

 

 

14:36:08

 

[W]

 

[component:157]

 

 

Component api set Warning flag: unspecified

 

 

 

 

 

When I checked the yaml file i see this...

 

 

# Enable Home Assistant API

 

api:

 

 

I thought there was a key there before, any idea on where I would find the api key?

 

Thanks.




elpenguino
3351 posts

Uber Geek


  #3368302 28-Apr-2025 14:47
Are you using this sensor with ESPHome?




peejayw

1830 posts

Uber Geek


  #3368303 28-Apr-2025 14:48
Yes I am.

 

 




elpenguino
3351 posts

Uber Geek


  #3368306 28-Apr-2025 15:14
You put the api key into each ESPHome device firmware, use the addon to find the editor.

 

 

 

 

# Enable Home Assistant API

 

api:

 

  encryption:

 

    key: "API key goes here"

 

 

 

But you also have to enter the same key so HA knows these messages are from ESPHome...... sorry, can't find where that is controlled right now.

 




peejayw

1830 posts

Uber Geek


  #3368308 28-Apr-2025 15:19
In ESP Home, where it says show api key I get "Unable to automatically extract API key. It may not be set. Open the configuration and look for api:."

 

and in the config it just says 

 

 

# Enable Home Assistant API

 

api:

 




elpenguino
3351 posts

Uber Geek


  #3368333 28-Apr-2025 16:18
Sorry, I can't for the life of me find the place where this is autogenerated in HA.




peejayw

1830 posts

Uber Geek


  #3368335 28-Apr-2025 16:20
No worries, I had another ESP device so I copied the api from that and it worked, guess its not specific to the device.
Thanks for the replies.




elpenguino
3351 posts

Uber Geek


  #3368343 28-Apr-2025 16:36
Glad you got there.

 

AFAIK you're right, the API is common to all ESPHome devices. Accordingly, its defined in HA somewhere - but where?!




peejayw

1830 posts

Uber Geek


  #3368344 28-Apr-2025 16:38
I am going to keep a copy, until I find where it's stored in HA 😀




