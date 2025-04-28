I have an ESP8266 sending data from a moisture probe, been working fine for some time.
It is now throwing this error........
14:36:08
[W]
[component:170]
Component api cleared Warning flag
14:36:08
[W]
[api.connection:107]
: Reading failed: BAD_INDICATOR errno=11
14:36:08
[W]
[component:157]
Component api set Warning flag: unspecified
When I checked the yaml file i see this...
# Enable Home Assistant API
api:
I thought there was a key there before, any idea on where I would find the api key?
Thanks.