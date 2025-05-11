Rikkitic: Does anyone have experience or knowledge of inexpensive carbon monoxide monitors? I am looking for something low cost but still reliable. Of course there are scores of $10 Aliexpress ones, also on TradeMe, and most probably don't work. How is one to know? I also see a few on Bunnings and Mitre 10 and presumably they do at least meet national standards but I don't want to spend too much on this. It is just for reassurance. Ideally I would like to find something in the $30-$40 range. Don't need bells and whistles, just reliable detection. Recommendations welcome

i'll have to come back with some links about this, but its not black and white.

many CO detectors are not sensitive enough. the common problem is many (at best in some cases) only detect down to the unsafe level for HEALTHY ADULTS. not the unsafe levels for kids or unhealthy adults which is lower. part of that is because they are built for certain markets standards and the standards are only for healthy adults.

the other thing is cheap products often use voc sensors then extrapolate co or co2 from that measurement. so its not a true measurement.