Anyone with a Google TV Streamer 4K, had any luck using a usb hub to enable using a usb thumb drive?
I have a few here that all work perfectly with my Google Streamer.
Most are USB-C but the USB-A versions run fine with exFAT formatted 128 and 256GB thumb drives.
The first one is running perfectly with my Samsung T7 1TB external SSD loaded with most of my media.
www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007473706069.html
www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006795190525.html
www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003016375106.htm - PD - power delivery models.
www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008193444956.html
Thanks, will have a look, both my current ones cause the Streamer to complain about low power.
peejayw:
You may need to upgrade your power supply?
We are travelling in a motorhome and they all struggle with stock standard 12V USB adaptors but run perfectly on devices PD rated > 30W.