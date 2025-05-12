Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google TV Streamer 4K and USB hub, got one?
peejayw

1841 posts

Uber Geek


#319593 12-May-2025 12:22
Anyone with a Google TV Streamer 4K, had any luck using a usb hub to enable using a usb thumb drive?




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

gzt

gzt
17191 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3372399 12-May-2025 12:36
Existing owners in this topic

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=315710



SCUBADOO
192 posts

Master Geek


  #3372493 12-May-2025 17:26
I have a few here that all work perfectly with my Google Streamer.

 

Most are USB-C but the USB-A versions run fine with exFAT formatted 128 and 256GB thumb drives.

 

The first one is running perfectly with my Samsung T7 1TB external SSD loaded with most of my media.

 

www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007473706069.html

 

www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006795190525.html

 

www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003016375106.htm - PD - power delivery models.

 

www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008193444956.html

 

 

peejayw

1841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3372494 12-May-2025 17:28
Thanks, will have a look, both my current ones cause the Streamer to complain about low power.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.



SCUBADOO
192 posts

Master Geek


  #3372496 12-May-2025 17:36
peejayw:

 

Thanks, will have a look, both my current ones cause the Streamer to complain about low power.

 

 

You may need to upgrade your power supply?

 

We are travelling in a motorhome and they all struggle with stock standard 12V USB adaptors but run perfectly on devices PD rated > 30W.

 

 

 

 

