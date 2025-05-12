I have a few here that all work perfectly with my Google Streamer.

Most are USB-C but the USB-A versions run fine with exFAT formatted 128 and 256GB thumb drives.

The first one is running perfectly with my Samsung T7 1TB external SSD loaded with most of my media.

www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007473706069.html

www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006795190525.html

www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003016375106.htm - PD - power delivery models.

www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008193444956.html